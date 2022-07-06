Hurricanes, NHL announce 2022-23 schedule

The NHL released the full schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday, and with it the Carolina Hurricanes now have their full year planned out.
From the team’s website, here’s the full schedule in convenient picture form:
After playing six preseason games in late September and early October, the Hurricanes will open the regular season at home against Columbus on Oct. 12 before heading on the road for two weeks while the state fair is in Raleigh.
That five-game road trip will be the Canes’ second-longest of the season, with a six-game trip in November and December the longest.
Carolina’s longest home stand will come in February, as the Canes will play five straight games in Raleigh.
The biggest date to circle on the calendar for Carolina comes during that stretch on Feb. 18, as the Canes will host the Capitals across the road in Carter-Finley Stadium for the first outdoor game in franchise history.
All-Star weekend will be Feb. 3-4, while the regular season will finish on April 13.
Full Schedule
Preseason
9/27 vs. Tampa Bay
9/28 at Tampa Bay
9/29 at Florida
10/1 vs. Florida
10/3 vs. Columbus
10/4 at Buffalo
October
10/12 vs. Columbus
10/14 at San Jose
10/17 at Seattle
10/20 at Edmonton
10/22 at Calgary
10/24 at Vancouver
10/28 vs. New York Islanders
10/29 at Philadelphia
10/31 vs. Washington
November
11/3 at Tampa Bay
11/4 vs. Buffalo
11/6 vs. Toronto
11/9 at Florida
11/10 vs. Edmonton
11/12 at Colorado
11/14 at Chicago
11/17 vs. Colorado
11/19 at Minnesota
11/21 at Winnipeg
11/23 vs. Arizona
11/25 at Boston
11/26 vs. Calgary
11/29 at Pittsburgh
December
12/1 at St. Louis
12/3 at Los Angeles
12/6 at Anaheim
12/10 at New York Islanders
12/13 at Detroit
12/15 vs. Seattle
12/17 vs. Dallas
12/18 vs. Pittsburgh
12/20 vs. New Jersey
12/22 at Pittsburgh
12/23 vs. Philadelphia
12/27 vs. Chicago
12/30 vs. Florida
January
1/1 at New Jersey
1/3 at New York Rangers
1/5 vs. Nashville
1/7 at Columbus
1/10 vs. New Jersey
1/12 vs. Columbus
1/14 vs. Pittsburgh
1/15 vs. Vancouver
1/19 vs. Minnesota
1/21 at New York Islanders
1/25 at Dallas
1/27 vs. San Jose
1/29 vs. Boston
1/31 vs. Los Angeles
February
2/1 at Buffalo
2/3-2/4 — All-Star Weekend in Florida
2/11 vs. New York Rangers
2/14 at Washington
2/16 vs. Montreal
2/18 vs. Washington (Carter-Finley Stadium)
2/21 vs. St. Louis
2/24 vs. Ottawa
2/25 vs. Anaheim
March
3/1 at Vegas
3/3 at Arizona
3/5 vs. Tampa Bay
3/7 at Montreal
3/9 vs. Philadelphia
3/11 vs. Vegas
3/12 at New Jersey
3/14 vs. Winnipeg
3/17 at Toronto
3/18 at Philadelphia
3/21 at New York Rangers
3/23 vs. New York Rangers
3/25 vs. Toronto
3/26 vs. Boston
3/28 vs. Tampa Bay
3/30 at Detroit
April
4/1 at Montreal
4/2 vs. New York Islanders
4/4 vs. Ottawa
4/6 at Nashville
4/8 at Buffalo
4/10 at Ottawa
4/11 vs. Detroit
4/13 at Florida
