Hurricanes, NHL announce 2022-23 schedule

The NHL released the full schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday, and with it the Carolina Hurricanes now have their full year planned out.

From the team’s website, here’s the full schedule in convenient picture form:

After playing six preseason games in late September and early October, the Hurricanes will open the regular season at home against Columbus on Oct. 12 before heading on the road for two weeks while the state fair is in Raleigh.

That five-game road trip will be the Canes’ second-longest of the season, with a six-game trip in November and December the longest.

Carolina’s longest home stand will come in February, as the Canes will play five straight games in Raleigh.

The biggest date to circle on the calendar for Carolina comes during that stretch on Feb. 18, as the Canes will host the Capitals across the road in Carter-Finley Stadium for the first outdoor game in franchise history.

All-Star weekend will be Feb. 3-4, while the regular season will finish on April 13.

Full Schedule

Preseason

9/27 vs. Tampa Bay

9/28 at Tampa Bay

9/29 at Florida

10/1 vs. Florida

10/3 vs. Columbus

10/4 at Buffalo

October

10/12 vs. Columbus

10/14 at San Jose

10/17 at Seattle

10/20 at Edmonton

10/22 at Calgary

10/24 at Vancouver

10/28 vs. New York Islanders

10/29 at Philadelphia

10/31 vs. Washington

November

11/3 at Tampa Bay

11/4 vs. Buffalo

11/6 vs. Toronto

11/9 at Florida

11/10 vs. Edmonton

11/12 at Colorado

11/14 at Chicago

11/17 vs. Colorado

11/19 at Minnesota

11/21 at Winnipeg

11/23 vs. Arizona

11/25 at Boston

11/26 vs. Calgary

11/29 at Pittsburgh

December

12/1 at St. Louis

12/3 at Los Angeles

12/6 at Anaheim

12/10 at New York Islanders

12/13 at Detroit

12/15 vs. Seattle

12/17 vs. Dallas

12/18 vs. Pittsburgh

12/20 vs. New Jersey

12/22 at Pittsburgh

12/23 vs. Philadelphia

12/27 vs. Chicago

12/30 vs. Florida

January

1/1 at New Jersey

1/3 at New York Rangers

1/5 vs. Nashville

1/7 at Columbus

1/10 vs. New Jersey

1/12 vs. Columbus

1/14 vs. Pittsburgh

1/15 vs. Vancouver

1/19 vs. Minnesota

1/21 at New York Islanders

1/25 at Dallas

1/27 vs. San Jose

1/29 vs. Boston

1/31 vs. Los Angeles

February

2/1 at Buffalo

2/3-2/4 — All-Star Weekend in Florida

2/11 vs. New York Rangers

2/14 at Washington

2/16 vs. Montreal

2/18 vs. Washington (Carter-Finley Stadium)

2/21 vs. St. Louis

2/24 vs. Ottawa

2/25 vs. Anaheim

March

3/1 at Vegas

3/3 at Arizona

3/5 vs. Tampa Bay

3/7 at Montreal

3/9 vs. Philadelphia

3/11 vs. Vegas

3/12 at New Jersey

3/14 vs. Winnipeg

3/17 at Toronto

3/18 at Philadelphia

3/21 at New York Rangers

3/23 vs. New York Rangers

3/25 vs. Toronto

3/26 vs. Boston

3/28 vs. Tampa Bay

3/30 at Detroit

April

4/1 at Montreal

4/2 vs. New York Islanders

4/4 vs. Ottawa

4/6 at Nashville

4/8 at Buffalo

4/10 at Ottawa

4/11 vs. Detroit

4/13 at Florida