2022 NHL Draft: First round schedule, order and live discussion

While the Canes won’t make a first-round pick Thursday night, you can still watch the draft here with your friends at Canes Country.

By Alec_Sawyer Updated
/ new
2020 NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Zack Brame/NHLI via Getty Images

2022 NHL Draft

Bell Centre — Montreal, QC

Round 1

Thursday, July 7 — 7 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Rounds 2-7

Friday, July 8 — 11 a.m. ET
Watch: NHL Network, ESPN+

It’s that time of year again, folks!

The NHL Draft will kick off Thursday night in Montreal, as hockey’s best prospects find new homes and NHL teams find new prospects.

It’s a magical night for everyone involved, though Thursday’s first round won’t exactly be eventful for the Carolina Hurricanes. By virtue of the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet, the Hurricanes are without a first-round pick for the second year in a row.

Still, the Canes will be busy on Friday with eight picks overall. Here’s each of the picks the Canes currently own:

  • Round 2, 60th overall
  • Round 3, 71st overall
  • Round 4, 121st overall
  • Round 5, 156th overall
  • Round 6, 171st overall
  • Round 6, 188th overall
  • Round 7, 205th overall
  • Round 7, 220th overall

There’s a good chance that list changes for the Canes, who are never ones to sit quietly on draft day and just make their picks. But regardless, the Hurricanes won’t be on the clock Thursday night unless something drastic and very unlikely happens.

We’ve been ramping up our draft coverage here at Canes Country over the last couple weeks (overwhelming thanks to our Matthew Somma who you should follow on Twitter @CanesProspects).

Here’s all of our pre-draft coverage as we head into Thursday night:

Follow along with us here at Canes Country, discuss picks in the comments and enjoy the draft!

Here’s the order of tonight’s first-round picks, which will be updated with some selections, any trades or other big news throughout the night:

Draft Order and Selections

  1. Montreal Canadiens — Juraj Slafkovsky, Forward
  2. New Jersey Devils — Simon Nemec, Defenseman
  3. Arizona Coyotes — Logan Cooley, Center
  4. Seattle Kraken — Shane Wright, Center
  5. Philadelphia Flyers — Cutter Gauthier, Forward
  6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago) — David Jiricek, Defenseman
  7. Chicago Blackhawks (from Ottawa) — Kevin Korchinski, Defenseman
  8. Detroit Red Wings — Marco Kasper, Center
  9. Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Savoie, Center
  10. Anaheim Ducks — Pavel Mintyukov, Defenseman
  11. Arizona Coyotes (from San Jose) — Conor Geekie, Center
  12. Columbus Blue Jackets — Denton Mateychuk, Defenseman
  13. Chicago Blackhawks (from New York Islanders via Montreal) — Frank Nazar, Center
  14. Winnipeg Jets — Rutger McGroarty, Forward
  15. Vancouver Canucks — Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Forward
  16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas) — Noah Ostlund, Center
  17. Nashville Predators — Joakim Kemell, Forward
  18. Dallas Stars — Lian Bichsel, Defenseman
  19. Minnesota Wild (from Los Angeles) — Liam Ohgren, Forward
  20. Washington Capitals — Ivan Miroshnichenko, Forward
  21. Pittsburgh Penguins — Owen Pickering, Defenseman
  22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston) — Nathan Gaucher, Center
  23. St. Louis Blues — Jimmy Snuggerud, Forward
  24. Minnesota Wild — Danila Yurov, Forward
  25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto) — Sam Rinzel, Defenseman
  26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary) — Filip Mesar, Forward
  27. San Jose Sharks (from Carolina via Montreal and Arizona) — Filip Bystedt, Center
  28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida) — Jiri Kulich, Center
  29. Arizona Coyotes (from Edmonton) — Maveric Lamoureux, Defenseman
  30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers) — Brad Lambert, Center
  31. Tampa Bay Lightning — Isaac Howard, Forward
  32. Edmonton Oilers (from Colorado via Arizona) — Reid Schaefer, Forward

Draft day breaking news, trades, etc.

  • Well, there’s already been a major draft day trade before the festivities have gotten underway, as Alex DeBrincat is headed from Chicago to Ottawa in exchange for three picks including No. 7 overall Thursday night.
  • Not draft related, but the Minnesota Wild and Marc-Andre Fleury have reached an agreement on a two-year deal.
  • Juraj Slafkovsky goes 1.1 to the Montreal Canadiens.
  • TRADES! The Canadiens have traded away Alexander Romanov and the 98th pick to the New York Islanders in exchange for the 13th pick. Then, the Canadiens trade away the 13th pick and the 66th pick to Chicago in exchange for Kirby Dach.
  • Another trade, as the Arizona Coyotes move up to pick 11 while giving San Jose picks 27, 34 and 45. Pick 27 was Carolina’s first-round pick, which went from Carolina to Montreal to Arizona and now to San Jose.
  • The Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award has been won by Joe Sakic of the cup-champion Colorado Avalanche.
  • Former Carolina Hurricane Petr Mrazek is on the move, as he’s headed from Toronto to Chicago along with the 25th pick Thursday. In exchange, Toronto will get the 38th overall pick (and some important cap relief as the Blackhawks pick up the entirety of Mrazek’s contract).
  • Zack Kassian, the 29th pick, a future second-round pick and a future third-round pick are headed from Edmonton to Arizona in exchange for the 32nd pick. Arizona will obviously take on the contract.

