2022 NHL Draft: First round schedule, order and live discussion

2022 NHL Draft Bell Centre — Montreal, QC Round 1 Thursday, July 7 — 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+ Rounds 2-7 Friday, July 8 — 11 a.m. ET

It’s that time of year again, folks!

The NHL Draft will kick off Thursday night in Montreal, as hockey’s best prospects find new homes and NHL teams find new prospects.

It’s a magical night for everyone involved, though Thursday’s first round won’t exactly be eventful for the Carolina Hurricanes. By virtue of the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet, the Hurricanes are without a first-round pick for the second year in a row.

Still, the Canes will be busy on Friday with eight picks overall. Here’s each of the picks the Canes currently own:

Round 2, 60th overall

Round 3, 71st overall

Round 4, 121st overall

Round 5, 156th overall

Round 6, 171st overall

Round 6, 188th overall

Round 7, 205th overall

Round 7, 220th overall

There’s a good chance that list changes for the Canes, who are never ones to sit quietly on draft day and just make their picks. But regardless, the Hurricanes won’t be on the clock Thursday night unless something drastic and very unlikely happens.

We’ve been ramping up our draft coverage here at Canes Country over the last couple weeks (overwhelming thanks to our Matthew Somma who you should follow on Twitter @CanesProspects).

Here’s the order of tonight’s first-round picks, which will be updated with some selections, any trades or other big news throughout the night:

Draft Order and Selections

Draft day breaking news, trades, etc.

Well, there’s already been a major draft day trade before the festivities have gotten underway, as Alex DeBrincat is headed from Chicago to Ottawa in exchange for three picks including No. 7 overall Thursday night.

TRADE



To Ottawa #Sens

F Alex DeBrincat



To Chicago #Blackhawks

2022 1st round pick (7th overall)

2022 2nd round pick (39th overall)

2024 3rd round pickhttps://t.co/XzUeBVoH7o — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 7, 2022

Not draft related, but the Minnesota Wild and Marc-Andre Fleury have reached an agreement on a two-year deal.

Marc-Andre Fleury signed a two-year, $7 million contract to remain with the Wild. It has an average annual value of $3.5 million.https://t.co/nAevSOZGBv — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 7, 2022

Juraj Slafkovsky goes 1.1 to the Montreal Canadiens.

With the first overall pick in the 2022 Upper Deck #NHLDraft, the @CanadiensMTL select Juraj Slafkovsky!



Avec le premier choix du repêchage Upper Deck de la LNH 2022, les @CanadiensMTL sélectionnent Juraj Slafkovsky! #RepêchageLNH#NHLStats: https://t.co/TZlI8glKgM pic.twitter.com/qHzwhrasLB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 7, 2022

TRADES! The Canadiens have traded away Alexander Romanov and the 98th pick to the New York Islanders in exchange for the 13th pick. Then, the Canadiens trade away the 13th pick and the 66th pick to Chicago in exchange for Kirby Dach.

The #habs have made two trades:



** Alexander Romanov and pick 98 to N.Y. Islanders for pick 13



** Picks 13 and 66 to Chicago for Kirby Dach



Wow!! — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 7, 2022

Another trade, as the Arizona Coyotes move up to pick 11 while giving San Jose picks 27, 34 and 45. Pick 27 was Carolina’s first-round pick, which went from Carolina to Montreal to Arizona and now to San Jose.

TRADE:

Pick 11 to SJ for picks 27, 34 & 45 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 8, 2022

The Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award has been won by Joe Sakic of the cup-champion Colorado Avalanche.

Former Carolina Hurricane Petr Mrazek is on the move, as he’s headed from Toronto to Chicago along with the 25th pick Thursday. In exchange, Toronto will get the 38th overall pick (and some important cap relief as the Blackhawks pick up the entirety of Mrazek’s contract).

Bettman makes it official: Leafs trade Mrazek and pick 25 to Chicago for pick 38. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022

Zack Kassian, the 29th pick, a future second-round pick and a future third-round pick are headed from Edmonton to Arizona in exchange for the 32nd pick. Arizona will obviously take on the contract.