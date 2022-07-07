2022 NHL Draft: First round schedule, order and live discussion

It’s that time of year again, folks!
The NHL Draft will kick off Thursday night in Montreal, as hockey’s best prospects find new homes and NHL teams find new prospects.
It’s a magical night for everyone involved, though Thursday’s first round won’t exactly be eventful for the Carolina Hurricanes. By virtue of the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet, the Hurricanes are without a first-round pick for the second year in a row.
Still, the Canes will be busy on Friday with eight picks overall. Here’s each of the picks the Canes currently own:
- Round 2, 60th overall
- Round 3, 71st overall
- Round 4, 121st overall
- Round 5, 156th overall
- Round 6, 171st overall
- Round 6, 188th overall
- Round 7, 205th overall
- Round 7, 220th overall
There’s a good chance that list changes for the Canes, who are never ones to sit quietly on draft day and just make their picks. But regardless, the Hurricanes won’t be on the clock Thursday night unless something drastic and very unlikely happens.
We’ve been ramping up our draft coverage here at Canes Country over the last couple weeks (overwhelming thanks to our Matthew Somma who you should follow on Twitter @CanesProspects).
Here’s all of our pre-draft coverage as we head into Thursday night:
Here’s the order of tonight’s first-round picks, which will be updated with some selections, any trades or other big news throughout the night:
Draft Order and Selections
- Montreal Canadiens — Juraj Slafkovsky, Forward
- New Jersey Devils — Simon Nemec, Defenseman
- Arizona Coyotes — Logan Cooley, Center
- Seattle Kraken — Shane Wright, Center
- Philadelphia Flyers — Cutter Gauthier, Forward
- Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago) — David Jiricek, Defenseman
- Chicago Blackhawks (from Ottawa) — Kevin Korchinski, Defenseman
- Detroit Red Wings — Marco Kasper, Center
- Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Savoie, Center
- Anaheim Ducks — Pavel Mintyukov, Defenseman
- Arizona Coyotes (from San Jose) — Conor Geekie, Center
- Columbus Blue Jackets — Denton Mateychuk, Defenseman
- Chicago Blackhawks (from New York Islanders via Montreal) — Frank Nazar, Center
- Winnipeg Jets — Rutger McGroarty, Forward
- Vancouver Canucks — Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Forward
- Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas) — Noah Ostlund, Center
- Nashville Predators — Joakim Kemell, Forward
- Dallas Stars — Lian Bichsel, Defenseman
- Minnesota Wild (from Los Angeles) — Liam Ohgren, Forward
- Washington Capitals — Ivan Miroshnichenko, Forward
- Pittsburgh Penguins — Owen Pickering, Defenseman
- Anaheim Ducks (from Boston) — Nathan Gaucher, Center
- St. Louis Blues — Jimmy Snuggerud, Forward
- Minnesota Wild — Danila Yurov, Forward
- Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto) — Sam Rinzel, Defenseman
- Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary) — Filip Mesar, Forward
- San Jose Sharks (from Carolina via Montreal and Arizona) — Filip Bystedt, Center
- Buffalo Sabres (from Florida) — Jiri Kulich, Center
- Arizona Coyotes (from Edmonton) — Maveric Lamoureux, Defenseman
- Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers) — Brad Lambert, Center
- Tampa Bay Lightning — Isaac Howard, Forward
- Edmonton Oilers (from Colorado via Arizona) — Reid Schaefer, Forward
Draft day breaking news, trades, etc.
- Well, there’s already been a major draft day trade before the festivities have gotten underway, as Alex DeBrincat is headed from Chicago to Ottawa in exchange for three picks including No. 7 overall Thursday night.
TRADE— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 7, 2022
To Ottawa #Sens
F Alex DeBrincat
To Chicago #Blackhawks
2022 1st round pick (7th overall)
2022 2nd round pick (39th overall)
2024 3rd round pickhttps://t.co/XzUeBVoH7o
- Not draft related, but the Minnesota Wild and Marc-Andre Fleury have reached an agreement on a two-year deal.
Marc-Andre Fleury signed a two-year, $7 million contract to remain with the Wild. It has an average annual value of $3.5 million.https://t.co/nAevSOZGBv— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 7, 2022
- Juraj Slafkovsky goes 1.1 to the Montreal Canadiens.
With the first overall pick in the 2022 Upper Deck #NHLDraft, the @CanadiensMTL select Juraj Slafkovsky!— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 7, 2022
Avec le premier choix du repêchage Upper Deck de la LNH 2022, les @CanadiensMTL sélectionnent Juraj Slafkovsky! #RepêchageLNH#NHLStats: https://t.co/TZlI8glKgM pic.twitter.com/qHzwhrasLB
- TRADES! The Canadiens have traded away Alexander Romanov and the 98th pick to the New York Islanders in exchange for the 13th pick. Then, the Canadiens trade away the 13th pick and the 66th pick to Chicago in exchange for Kirby Dach.
The #habs have made two trades:— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 7, 2022
** Alexander Romanov and pick 98 to N.Y. Islanders for pick 13
** Picks 13 and 66 to Chicago for Kirby Dach
Wow!!
- Another trade, as the Arizona Coyotes move up to pick 11 while giving San Jose picks 27, 34 and 45. Pick 27 was Carolina’s first-round pick, which went from Carolina to Montreal to Arizona and now to San Jose.
TRADE:— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 8, 2022
Pick 11 to SJ for picks 27, 34 & 45
- The Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award has been won by Joe Sakic of the cup-champion Colorado Avalanche.
General Manager of the year.— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 8, 2022
Well, well, WELL deserved, Joe.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/gaqrndUlRv
- Former Carolina Hurricane Petr Mrazek is on the move, as he’s headed from Toronto to Chicago along with the 25th pick Thursday. In exchange, Toronto will get the 38th overall pick (and some important cap relief as the Blackhawks pick up the entirety of Mrazek’s contract).
Bettman makes it official: Leafs trade Mrazek and pick 25 to Chicago for pick 38.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022
- Zack Kassian, the 29th pick, a future second-round pick and a future third-round pick are headed from Edmonton to Arizona in exchange for the 32nd pick. Arizona will obviously take on the contract.
Kassian to ARIZ with number 29, a future second and a future third for number 32— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 8, 2022
