Hurricanes Reacts Survey Results: Your thoughts

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Hurricanes fans and fans across the country.

Last week we asked you a few questions regarding the Carolina Hurricanes’ roster for the 2022-23 season, and you guys had some answers!

For starters, this is an interesting one. Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen were both really good in 2021-22, but Pyotr Kochetkov also showed that he probably is ready to be an NHL goaltender.

So, should the Canes consider dealing out either Raanta or Andersen, either to clear up some more cap space to bring in a top-six forward or as part of a trade package for a top-six forward?

You all were pretty split down the middle on this one.

When presented with the question of “would you rather re-sign Nino Niederreiter or Vincent Trocheck”, a whopping 67% of you went with Niederreiter. Obviously Trocheck would come with a higher price tag, something that makes Niederreiter probably more likely, and Niederreiter was a big piece in Carolina’s most consistent line.

Finally, we asked which Canes’ prospect you would most like to see make the opening night roster.

While Kochetkov is obviously exciting, his presence on the opening night roster would mean the absence of either Raanta or Andersen. On the other hand, Drury is a really, really exciting prospect who is right on the cusp of the NHL.

Fairly expected runaway with this vote for Drury.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.