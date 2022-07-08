2022 NHL Draft: Day Two Thread

2022 NHL Draft Bell Centre — Montreal, QC Round 1 Thursday, July 7 — 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+ Rounds 2-7 Friday, July 8 — 11 a.m. ET

It will be a much, much more exciting day for Carolina Hurricanes’ fans Friday, as the Canes are scheduled to make eight selections Friday after not having a first-round pick Thursday night.

As a refresher, here is every pick the Hurricanes have on the board:

Round 2, 60th overall

Round 3, 71st overall

Round 4, 121st overall

Round 5, 156th overall

Round 6, 171st overall

Round 6, 188th overall

Round 7, 205th overall

Round 7, 220th overall

We’ll have thoughts and analysis in this thread all day, as Matthew Somma and Alex Ohari will give brief thoughts here on each Carolina pick before diving in a little deeper over the weekend.

We will update this thread today with any Carolina pick as well as notable league-wide news, trades and selections.

Carolina Hurricanes Picks

NHL Trades and News

Ville Husso has been traded from the Blues to the Red Wings, and he has subsequently agreed to a three-year deal with Detroit.

HusSIGNED ✍️



Ville Husso has signed a three-year deal with the @DetroitRedWings! pic.twitter.com/BnrywIGYPb — NHL (@NHL) July 8, 2022

A little rumbling about the Carolina Hurricanes:

There’s a decent chance RFA D Tony DaAngelo moves today or this weekend. Carolina very much listening on him. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022