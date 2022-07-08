2022 NHL Draft: Day Two Thread

It will be a much, much more exciting day for Carolina Hurricanes’ fans Friday, as the Canes are scheduled to make eight selections Friday after not having a first-round pick Thursday night.
As a refresher, here is every pick the Hurricanes have on the board:
- Round 2, 60th overall
- Round 3, 71st overall
- Round 4, 121st overall
- Round 5, 156th overall
- Round 6, 171st overall
- Round 6, 188th overall
- Round 7, 205th overall
- Round 7, 220th overall
We’ll have thoughts and analysis in this thread all day, as Matthew Somma and Alex Ohari will give brief thoughts here on each Carolina pick before diving in a little deeper over the weekend.
In case you haven’t seen it all yet, here’s all of our pre-draft coverage to get you refreshed for the second through seventh rounds:
- Prospect Profile: Alexander Pelevin
- Prospect Profile: Mats Lindgren
- Prospect Profile: Rieger Lorenz
- Prospects Mailbag: Draft Edition
- Canes’ positional needs heading into draft
- Matthew Somma’s mock draft(s)
- Alex Ohari’s mock draft
We will update this thread today with any Carolina pick as well as notable league-wide news, trades and selections.
Carolina Hurricanes Picks
NHL Trades and News
- Ville Husso has been traded from the Blues to the Red Wings, and he has subsequently agreed to a three-year deal with Detroit.
HusSIGNED ✍️— NHL (@NHL) July 8, 2022
Ville Husso has signed a three-year deal with the @DetroitRedWings! pic.twitter.com/BnrywIGYPb
- A little rumbling about the Carolina Hurricanes:
There’s a decent chance RFA D Tony DaAngelo moves today or this weekend. Carolina very much listening on him.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022
- And now another Eastern Conference team adds a goalie, as Vitek Vanecek is headed to the Devils.
#BREAKING (for real this time):
We got a goalie! #DevilsDraft
We got a goalie! #DevilsDraft | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/647lozfQG9
