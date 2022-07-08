 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Day Two Thread

After not picking Thursday night, the Canes are schedule to be on the clock eight times Friday.

By Alec_Sawyer Updated
/ new
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

2022 NHL Draft

Bell Centre — Montreal, QC

Round 1

Thursday, July 7 — 7 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Rounds 2-7

Friday, July 8 — 11 a.m. ET
Watch: NHL Network, ESPN+

It will be a much, much more exciting day for Carolina Hurricanes’ fans Friday, as the Canes are scheduled to make eight selections Friday after not having a first-round pick Thursday night.

As a refresher, here is every pick the Hurricanes have on the board:

  • Round 2, 60th overall
  • Round 3, 71st overall
  • Round 4, 121st overall
  • Round 5, 156th overall
  • Round 6, 171st overall
  • Round 6, 188th overall
  • Round 7, 205th overall
  • Round 7, 220th overall

We’ll have thoughts and analysis in this thread all day, as Matthew Somma and Alex Ohari will give brief thoughts here on each Carolina pick before diving in a little deeper over the weekend.

We will update this thread today with any Carolina pick as well as notable league-wide news, trades and selections.

Carolina Hurricanes Picks

NHL Trades and News

  • Ville Husso has been traded from the Blues to the Red Wings, and he has subsequently agreed to a three-year deal with Detroit.
  • A little rumbling about the Carolina Hurricanes:
  • And now another Eastern Conference team adds a goalie, as Vitek Vanecek is headed to the Devils.

