Storm Advisory 7/8/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reading Assignments:
- Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell spoke to the media ahead of the first round. [NHL]
- The Montreal Canadiens selected Juraj Slafkovsky with the first overall pick. History was made as Sloviakians were picked with the first two picks in the draft. [NHL]
Marc-Andre Fleury is returning to the Minnesota Wild on a two-year, $7 million contract extension, the club announced on Thursday.
https://t.co/jge29qNqsw
- The afternoon before the draft, the Chicago Blackhawks traded Alex Debrincat to the Ottawa Senators for three picks, including the seventh overall pick last night. The return for Chicago is confusing. [ESPN]
"You will be missed, but you will never be forgotten."— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2022
Ahead of announcing the 27th overall pick at the 2022 #NHLDraft, @SanJoseSharks GM Mike Grier shares a beautiful tribute to his friend and former teammate Bryan Marchment. pic.twitter.com/ID2JaZnjwx
- The Blackhawks weren't done trading good young players with team control, they also traded Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens in a three-team-deal for the New York Islanders’ 13th overall pick. [ABC Chicago]
The @EdmontonOilers have traded Zach Kassian to the @ArizonaCoyotes! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/OGY72ztky2— NHL (@NHL) July 8, 2022
- For the last two seasons, Shane Wright was the projected first overall pick. However, that did not pan out last night as he went fourth overall to the Seattle Kraken. [SportsNet]
We have traded goaltender Petr Mrázek and the 25th overall pick for Chicago’s second round selection (38th overall). pic.twitter.com/OKkSZ1b86e— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 8, 2022
- Kris Letang re-signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins for six years with a $6.1 million AAV, the contract will end when the defenseman is 41 years old. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]
The @LAKings have hired @ManonRheaume as a Hockey Operations and Prospect Advisor! pic.twitter.com/DgP3rONoxU— NHL (@NHL) July 7, 2022
- The New York Rangers traded backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche for multiple picks. The Aves will be moving on from Darcy Kuemper. [NY Post]
