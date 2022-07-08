 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 7/8/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Trades shake up round one of the 2022 NHL Draft, Don Waddell speaks on off-season plans.

By Zeke Lukow
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Reading Assignments:

  • Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell spoke to the media ahead of the first round. [NHL]
  • The Montreal Canadiens selected Juraj Slafkovsky with the first overall pick. History was made as Sloviakians were picked with the first two picks in the draft. [NHL]
  • The afternoon before the draft, the Chicago Blackhawks traded Alex Debrincat to the Ottawa Senators for three picks, including the seventh overall pick last night. The return for Chicago is confusing. [ESPN]
  • The Blackhawks weren't done trading good young players with team control, they also traded Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens in a three-team-deal for the New York Islanders’ 13th overall pick. [ABC Chicago]
  • For the last two seasons, Shane Wright was the projected first overall pick. However, that did not pan out last night as he went fourth overall to the Seattle Kraken. [SportsNet]

