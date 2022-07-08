Canes deal DeAngelo to Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes are getting busy early on this day two of the NHL Draft, as restricted free agent defenseman Tony DeAngelo is on his way out.

The Canes traded DeAngelo’s rights to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a second, third and fourth round pick. A seventh-round pick will also go to the Flyers.

Sources say the #Flyers have acquired Tony DeAngelo from the #Canes@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2022

Canes will be receiving 2nd, 3rd and 4th round picks from Philly for DeAngelo https://t.co/5J0SCroCzw — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022

DeAngelo had a strong season with the Hurricanes in 2021-22, recording 51 points in 64 games while slotting into the Canes’ top pairing for most of the season. We took a detailed look at his season here.

The reported return here from the Flyers is pretty substantial considering DeAngelo is an RFA. The three picks will be spread over the next three years, according to LeBrun, while the Hurricanes will also send a seventh-round pick to Philly with DeAngelo.

DeAngelo, an RFA, has also reportedly agreed to a two-year extension with the Flyers worth $5 million AAV.

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.

The trade is official.

Tony DeAngelo and the 220nd pick are headed to Philadelphia in exchange for today’s 101st pick, a third-round pick in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2024.

Here is the full press release from the Hurricanes: