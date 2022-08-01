 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 8/1/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Jake Gardiner is excited to return the Carolina Hurricanes, offseason grades, and other news around the NHL

By Zeke Lukow
Carolina Hurricanes v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

Reading Assignments:

  • After switching representation, defenseman John Klingberg signed a one-year contract worth $7 million with the Anaheim Ducks. [Sportsnet]
  • New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes is gaining valuable experience by keeping busy ahead of his Sophomore year at the University of Michigan. [NHL]
  • Which teams helped and hurt their Stanley Cup odds the most during the offseason? [$TheAthletic]
  • Pavel Bure remembers growing up in the Soviet Union and the benefits of Freedom coming to Russia after the fall of communism. [NHL]

