Storm Advisory 8/1/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reading Assignments:
- Jake Gardiner is healthy and excited for his return to the Carolina Hurricanes. The 32-year-old defenseman has not played since May 10, 2021. [NHL]
- The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed young winger Owen Tippett to a two-year $3 million contract. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
- After switching representation, defenseman John Klingberg signed a one-year contract worth $7 million with the Anaheim Ducks. [Sportsnet]
- New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes is gaining valuable experience by keeping busy ahead of his Sophomore year at the University of Michigan. [NHL]
- Which teams helped and hurt their Stanley Cup odds the most during the offseason? [$TheAthletic]
- Pavel Bure remembers growing up in the Soviet Union and the benefits of Freedom coming to Russia after the fall of communism. [NHL]
