Storm Advisory 8/10/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Four Canes prospects set for World Juniors
- FutureCanes Mailbag: Volume 4
- Necas re-signs with Carolina
- Pacioretty to undergo Achilles surgery, miss six months
Reading Assignments
- Check out all the action from day one of World Juniors, which included a goalie assist for Canes prospect Nikita Quapp. [NHL]
Canes prospect Nikita Quapp had an assist and made 45 saves on 50 shots in Germany’s loss last night. From what I can tell, he made some incredible stops but also let in some tough goals. Still, it’s an impressive start against a very tough opponent.— Canes Prospects (@CanesProspects) August 10, 2022
Happy birthday to the best coach in hockey pic.twitter.com/9DRPmiMoA2— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 9, 2022
- Single-game tickets go on sale for the Hurricanes Wednesday at noon, though tickets for the Stadium Series game will not be available yet.
Wednesday.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 8, 2022
Noon.
Set your alarm. pic.twitter.com/64uEK8tJUF
- In an interesting move, the New York Rangers have named Jacob Trouba captain. [NHL]
- Toronto Maple Leafs legeng Borje Salming has been diagnosed with ALS. [SN]
- A survey in fan confidence for each NHL front office. [The Athletic$]
