Storm Advisory 8/12/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- The Hurricanes announced their Prospect Showdown schedule, which will take place from Sept. 16-19 and feature prospect teams from Carolina, Nashville, Tampa Bay and Florida. [Canes]
- The Hurricanes annual 5K will take place that same weekend.
Who's ready to run?!— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 11, 2022
The annual #Canes 5K returns this September
Details » https://t.co/BmfE1kLTQh pic.twitter.com/Tr7aeKdjXg
- Some sad news in the hockey world, as Edmonton Oilers super fan Ben Stelter died Tuesday. On what Stelter meant to the Oilers. [NHL]
- Eddie Olczyk will be joining the broadcast team in Seattle. [NHL]
- Robin Lehner will miss the 2022-23 season with a hip injury that requires surgery. [SN]
- Canada thrashed Slovakia 11-1 Thursday night in World Juniors. [SN]
