Storm Advisory 8/12/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Canes Prospect Showdown schedule is out, Robin Lehner will miss the season and more.

By Alec_Sawyer
/ new
NHL: JAN 04 Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The Hurricanes announced their Prospect Showdown schedule, which will take place from Sept. 16-19 and feature prospect teams from Carolina, Nashville, Tampa Bay and Florida. [Canes]
  • The Hurricanes annual 5K will take place that same weekend.
  • Some sad news in the hockey world, as Edmonton Oilers super fan Ben Stelter died Tuesday. On what Stelter meant to the Oilers. [NHL]
  • Eddie Olczyk will be joining the broadcast team in Seattle. [NHL]
  • Robin Lehner will miss the 2022-23 season with a hip injury that requires surgery. [SN]
  • Canada thrashed Slovakia 11-1 Thursday night in World Juniors. [SN]

