Storm Advisory 8/15/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Another torn Achilles tendon, Latvia wins their first ever WJC game, and other news around the league.

By Zeke Lukow
Upcoming Content:

Brian and I break down the music theory behind all 32 goal horns across the NHL which will be released tomorrow.

Reading Assignments:

  • Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov suffers torn Achilles tendon, the 24-year-old also missed all of last season due to injury. [TSN]

