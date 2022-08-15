Storm Advisory 8/15/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Upcoming Content:
Brian and I break down the music theory behind all 32 goal horns across the NHL which will be released tomorrow.
Reading Assignments:
- Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov suffers torn Achilles tendon, the 24-year-old also missed all of last season due to injury. [TSN]
Here the forwards projected to score the most shorthanded goals per 60 in the 2022-23 NHL season: pic.twitter.com/GJnra0YIaH— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 14, 2022
- 32 in 32: Top prospects for the Carolina Hurricanes. [NHL]
- The top 20 current Centers as ranked by NHL.com [NHL]
A new staff for a new era— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 12, 2022
Introducing the 22-23 #SJSharks coaching staff.
More → https://t.co/DmgNH50NTf pic.twitter.com/kqHIXBpILg
- Dobber’s offseason fantasy grades for the Carolina Hurricanes. [Dobber Hockey]
- How the epic Philadelphia Flyers trade for Eric Lindros happened in 1992 as told by the front office. [$The Athletic]
LATVIA HAS WON THEIR FIRST EVER WORLD JUNIORS PRELIMINARY GAME pic.twitter.com/4BRBQE7VDz— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 15, 2022
