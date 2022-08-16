It’s August, which means it’s time to get weird.

For a few years I’ve kicked around the idea of doing a musicological analysis of every goal horn in the league. I fully expected that I would probably be able to comfortably fit the number of interested parties in my living room, and that this would likely be nothing more than a vanity project that could set an SB Nation record for fewest page views.

And then I brought it up in our site Slack, and lo and behold, not only was it immediately received with way more enthusiasm than I ever expected, but Zeke said he actually wanted to chip in as well. So what was originally going to be me going down the list and making pithy comments on each horn, including a ton of YouTube embeds, turned into an hour-long odyssey.

I have to be honest: it was freaking awesome.

We went all over the place. You’ll learn what the first horn was in the NHL, which one is tied to an animation on the arena ribbon board, what team has the horn that was most likely to be used in a horror movie, and much, much more. It was a blast (pun very much intended) from start to finish, and I hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed recording.

There is one omission that I forgot about until I listened to the finished product: the credit for all of the horns used in this quasi-podcast are from goalhorns.net, which is a repository of every horn used in just about every hockey league around the world. It’s basically sportslogos.net for horns, and I have wasted entirely too much time on the site. I strongly encourage you to do the same.

And with that, please sit back and enjoy as Canes Country presents Goal Horn Musicology.

(If the embed doesn’t work, you can download the mp3 here.)