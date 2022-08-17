 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 8/17/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Sebastian Aho gets some love, WJC updates and Victor Hedman buys some of a soccer team.

By Alec_Sawyer
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The NHL released its COVID-19 protocol for the 2022-23 season. [NHL]
  • CapFriendly is reporting that Derek Stepan has signed on for a PTO with the Hurricanes.
  • Check in on all things World Junior Championships. [SN]
  • Jonathan Huberdeau has pledged to donate his brain to concussion research. [SN]
  • Three stars from Day 7 of the WJC. [SN]
  • A deep dive on Howies Hockey Tape. [The Athletic$]
  • Victor Hedman is dipping his toes into the waters of soccer team ownership. [The Athletic$]

