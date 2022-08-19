- The Carolina Hurricanes have extended their agreement with ECHL affiliate Norfolk. [Canes]
- The Canes signed Anttoni Honka to an ELC. [Canes]
- Nashville will host the 2023 NHL Draft and Awards. [NHL]
- Nazem Kadri has found his new home, as the forward has signed a seven-year deal with the Flames. [NHL]
- It looks like Carey Price will not play in 2022-23. [NHL]
- Sean Monahan is headed to the Canadiens, and he’s healthy and ready to play. [SN]
- An upset Wednesday at World Juniors, as the USA bowed out in the quarterfinals after a loss to Czechia. [SN]
Storm Advisory 8/19/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup
The Canes extend terms with Norfolk, sign Honka to ELC while Kadri finds a home in Calgary.
By Alec_Sawyer
