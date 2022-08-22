 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 8/22/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Canada wins gold, the Canes enjoy summer and more.

By Alec_Sawyer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Canada v Finland: Gold Medal Game - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images
  • Some current and former Hurricanes are enjoying their summers:
  • Carolina prospect Ronan Seeley and the Canadian team took the crown at World Juniors (we’ll have a Canes’ prospects WJC recap today). [SN]
  • Nazem Kadri talks joining the Flames. [SN]
  • NHL Network released a list of top 20 wingers, and the Hurricanes received no love. [NHL]
  • Last week the NHL Network did their top 20 centers, and Sebastian Aho made an appearance. [NHL]
  • Inside Nathan MacKinnon’s day with the Stanley Cup. [The Athletic$]
  • A deep dive into the new 3ICE Hockey. [ESPN]

Loading comments...