Storm Advisory 8/22/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

- Some current and former Hurricanes are enjoying their summers:
teuvo dancing on stage at the tapiola festival pic.twitter.com/pgM4dQm1BB— (@K0TKAN1EM1) August 20, 2022
- Carolina prospect Ronan Seeley and the Canadian team took the crown at World Juniors (we’ll have a Canes’ prospects WJC recap today). [SN]
CANADA IS YOUR #WORLDJUNIORS CHAMPION @HockeyCanada pic.twitter.com/xl2Eybk077— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 21, 2022
- Nazem Kadri talks joining the Flames. [SN]
- NHL Network released a list of top 20 wingers, and the Hurricanes received no love. [NHL]
- Last week the NHL Network did their top 20 centers, and Sebastian Aho made an appearance. [NHL]
- Inside Nathan MacKinnon’s day with the Stanley Cup. [The Athletic$]
- A deep dive into the new 3ICE Hockey. [ESPN]
Loading comments...