A couple of weeks ago, our beloved Alex Ohari took to Twitter and unleashed a Hurricanes’ jersey take that I, uhh...well can’t agree with.

I donno if this is a hot take or not but the original black Canes alternate jersey was definitely clear of their current ones. My opinion is right, fight me.



Pics for reference: pic.twitter.com/zTjlb6weYu — Alex Ohári ⚫️ (@FutureCanes) August 8, 2022

Anyway, since then I’ve been thinking about Carolina’s jerseys over the years. A few years ago during the sports nothingness of spring 2020, I actually took a deep dive into every jersey the Hurricanes have ever worn. Check that out here, if you’d like.

But now as the dog days of summer roll on and on, I thought it’d be a good time to take to TierMaker and share my own opinions on the sweaters Carolina has worn since moving to Raleigh.

Big shoutout to @VesperHockey on Twitter, who actually already had a Canes’ jerseys template made on TierMaker and saved me about an hour. You can check that out here and make your own tier list.

So here are my Carolina Hurricanes jersey tiers, which I’m sure everyone will completely agree with:

Best

I mean, come on. I like every single thing about the Hurricane’s current alternate jersey. Just look at it:

Black jerseys rock, and this is a great black jersey. It’s super clean and the red pops. There’s not too much going on, but there’s some incredible intricacies with the North Carolina state outline and flag working on the sleeves.

And of course the logo — the proper hurricane warning flag — is phenomenal.

This jersey just hits on all cylinders.

Great

The OG Hurricanes’ red look is a great one, and I actually think the 2007-13 Reebok version with the white piping around the shoulders actually helped the look a little bit.

The warning flag pattern around the waist is the Canes’ signature look. The colors on the sleeves and socks work well. It’s a strong logo on the chest, with a pretty decent shoulder logo as well.

The Hurricanes really didn’t change anything with this look (other than the single white piping) from inception until 2013, and the reason is that it worked well.

Also in the great tier, though slightly behind the OG look, is the current red home jerseys. They’re very clean, the red as always pops and there’s nothing wrong with them. A great hockey jersey.

Wrapping up the great tier is an absolutely iconic look, the Whalers jerseys the Canes have rolled out during the past couple seasons. With arguably the best logo in sports history on the chest, the classic green Whalers look is so, so good.

Good

It’s kind of wild to think about now, but the Carolina Hurricanes didn’t wear an alternate uniform until 2008, when they unveiled the first version of the storm warning flag logo on a black uniform.

The jersey itself is pretty great, though I do think there maybe is a little bit too much going on color wise with the black. My favorite part of the current Carolina alternate is the subtlety of the dark, dark gray, while the silver on this one turns me off to it a little bit.

You also can’t properly assess this jersey without talking about the logo as well. While I think the storm warning flag on the hockey stick idea was genius, it’s also been well documented at this point that one flag is a tropical storm and two flags is a hurricanes. I also just like the way the current one looks better, too, without the triangle outline behind it.

Also on the good tier are the Hurricanes’ best white jerseys ever, the original look and the Reebok look that was identical with the addition of the red striping around the shoulder. As a whole, it’s tough to get a white hockey jersey to really jump out at you.

But these were good, and they also did a great job of matching the team branding that the red jerseys built. The storm warning pattern around the waist in the same style as the reds is what makes me like these more than the future white jerseys.

Meh

For the most part, the Carolina Hurricanes have had really good jerseys throughout the entirety of their existence in Raleigh.

Still, not every jersey has been a home run for the Canes, who strayed away from both good jerseys and good hockey from 2013-17. The Canes ditched their signature red jersey for a much more minimalist home look, which kind of sucked.

Give this jersey a little bit of credit for being the first Carolina look with the laces at the neck, but it’s just boring.

Also in my meh tier is the Hurricanes’ current road jerseys, which are kind of just there. I don’t hate or like the diagonal lettering, and I do think the waist pattern works well, I just don’t like these as much as the original road look. I don’t know entirely why, but this is just a forgettable jersey to me. Also, the way the Hurricanes played in these during the postseason this year should make you want to burn them with fire.

Finally in the meh section are the reverse retro jerseys, which I really didn’t like at all. I don’t know what exactly it is, but the gray just doesn’t do it for me with the green and the blue. The better move here would’ve been navy jerseys for the “reverse” part of it.

Bad

The jersey that Tom Dundon infamously hated, the Hurricanes’ 2013-19 road jerseys sucked.

Carolina abandoned the storm warning pattern in the waistband and got rid of shoulder logos. This jersey, as much as any as I can ever remember in any sport, look like generic created jerseys that you put three minutes into making on a video game.

I hate them.

I the beauty of sports jerseys is that they are subjective. Some people’s favorites are other’s least favorites, and few sports jerseys get universal praise or hate.

These are my opinions. I’m sure you have your own. Let us know your favorite/least favorite Carolina looks in the comments.