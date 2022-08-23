Canes sign Stastny, add forward depth

The Carolina Hurricanes added some needed depth at forward Tuesday, signing Paul Stastny to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
Stastny is a 36-year old with 16 years of NHL experience, most recently with the Winnipeg Jets. Stastny has also spent time in Vegas, St. Louis and Colorado during his NHL career.
The veteran forward has played in over 1,000 NHL games and has exactly 800 career points. In 2021-22, Stastny had 21 goals and 45 points in 71 games for the Jets.
For the Canes, Stastny adds some depth in the forward group that will help make up for the absence of Max Pacioretty, who will miss a good chunk of the season with an Achilles injury.
Here is the full release from the Hurricanes:
RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Paul Stastny to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.
“Paul is an extremely reliable veteran who has been effective at both ends of the ice for his entire career,” said Waddell. “He adds even more experience and leadership to our forward group, and we are excited to have him in Carolina.”
Stastny, 36, tallied 45 points (21g, 24a) in 71 games with the Winnipeg Jets in 2021-22. The 6’0”, 193-pound forward ranked fifth on the team in goals and tied for fifth in power-play goals (4) while finishing second in plus/minus (+14). Stastny has tallied 800 points (284g, 516a) in 1,072 career NHL games with Colorado, St. Louis, Winnipeg and Vegas, eclipsing the 40-point mark in 12 of his 16 seasons. He also served as an alternate captain in eight of nine seasons from 2008-17, for both the Avalanche and Blues. The Quebec City, Que., native represents the United States internationally and has captained the team to a bronze medal at the 2013 IIHF World Championship and won a silver medal at the 2010 Olympic Games. Stastny was originally selected by Colorado in the second round, 44th overall, of the 2005 NHL Draft.
