Canes sign Stastny, add forward depth

The Carolina Hurricanes added some needed depth at forward Tuesday, signing Paul Stastny to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

Stastny is a 36-year old with 16 years of NHL experience, most recently with the Winnipeg Jets. Stastny has also spent time in Vegas, St. Louis and Colorado during his NHL career.

The veteran forward has played in over 1,000 NHL games and has exactly 800 career points. In 2021-22, Stastny had 21 goals and 45 points in 71 games for the Jets.

For the Canes, Stastny adds some depth in the forward group that will help make up for the absence of Max Pacioretty, who will miss a good chunk of the season with an Achilles injury.

