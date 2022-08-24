Storm Advisory 8/24/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Three Canes prospects medal at World Juniors
- Carolina Hurricanes Jersey Tiers
- Canes sign Stastny, add forward depth
- Brock Sheahan named next Chicago Wolves head coach
- He Said It: Stastny talks joining Canes
Reading Assignments
- A Q&A with John Tortorella. [NHL]
- Check out the best saves made by skaters in NHL history. [NHL]
- A big, big fantasy hockey board. [NHL]
- A look at some of the biggest storylines for Team USA heading into Women’s Worlds. [The Athletic$]
- Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse will grace the cover of NHL 23.
What’s better than one cover athlete?— EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 24, 2022
Your two official #NHL23 cover athletes @tzegras11 and @nursey16 ⭐️⭐️
See the full reveal tomorrow
➡️ https://t.co/QhoZN09ldb pic.twitter.com/06XIVh92ud
- The Arizona State, and now Arizona Coyotes, home arena has a new name, as the Coyotes will play NHL games in the 5,000-seat Mullet Arena. [SN]
- According to a report from SportsLogos.net, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to make the black alternates the permanent home jersey.
SportsLogos dot Net can confirm the Carolina Hurricanes are set to make their black third uniform their new primary home set for the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season. This will replace their current red option.— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) August 23, 2022
Story here: https://t.co/t1DYhUrtr9#NHL #Canes #Hurricanes pic.twitter.com/Ew2GZbGlFf
Loading comments...