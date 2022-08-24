 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 8/24/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Canes add a veteran forward, Team USA gets set for Women’s Worlds and NHL 23 has its cover athletes.

By Alec_Sawyer
Colorado Avalanche v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • A Q&A with John Tortorella. [NHL]
  • Check out the best saves made by skaters in NHL history. [NHL]
  • A big, big fantasy hockey board. [NHL]
  • A look at some of the biggest storylines for Team USA heading into Women’s Worlds. [The Athletic$]
  • Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse will grace the cover of NHL 23.
  • The Arizona State, and now Arizona Coyotes, home arena has a new name, as the Coyotes will play NHL games in the 5,000-seat Mullet Arena. [SN]
  • According to a report from SportsLogos.net, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to make the black alternates the permanent home jersey.

