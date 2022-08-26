Storm Advisory 8/26/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

- The Hurricanes are making a major aesthetic change heading into the 2022-23 season, as the team is making the black alternate jerseys the new primary home jersey. [Canes]
Official pic.twitter.com/mG9w9kru53— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 25, 2022
- Paul Stastny has a jersey number for the Canes:
PS, here's his number pic.twitter.com/00Sqoxz38m— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 24, 2022
Great time with @brettpesce22 showing support for the Yonkers PBA youth hockey team. pic.twitter.com/Kiy2Ia4ElL— Alyssa Pesce (@AlyssaPesce1) August 24, 2022
- Corey Pronman has the Canes at No. 6 in his pipeline rankings.
Pipeline #6: Carolina Hurricanes https://t.co/5XrgOcQj0z— Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) August 25, 2022
- Phil Kessel is headed to Vegas on a one-year deal. [Knights on Ice]
- The Philadelphia Flyers went down under for their latest hire, hiring a wellness and performance supervisor with experience in Aussie Rules Football. [The Inquirer]
Loading comments...