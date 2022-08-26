 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 8/26/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Carolina Hurricanes made a major jersey announcement Thursday, as for the first time ever the team’s primary home jersey will be black not red.

By Alec_Sawyer
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Seven Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images
  • The Hurricanes are making a major aesthetic change heading into the 2022-23 season, as the team is making the black alternate jerseys the new primary home jersey. [Canes]
  • Paul Stastny has a jersey number for the Canes:
  • Corey Pronman has the Canes at No. 6 in his pipeline rankings.
  • Phil Kessel is headed to Vegas on a one-year deal. [Knights on Ice]
  • The Philadelphia Flyers went down under for their latest hire, hiring a wellness and performance supervisor with experience in Aussie Rules Football. [The Inquirer]

