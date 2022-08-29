Storm Advisory 8/29/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reading Assignments:
- Jack Eichel is ready for his first full season with the Vegas Golden Knights and hopes to be an impact player in the 2022-23 season. [NHL]
Joey Daccord's (@JDac35) new mask for the 2022-23 season is looking SHARP.— NHL (@NHL) August 28, 2022
( : @ShiftyPaint) pic.twitter.com/QgFB8C8Eqc
On my introduction to hockey, which is really a story on my parents introduction to hockey, which is pretty typical of the immigrant experience in Canada.— Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) August 28, 2022
It’s why what Nazem Kadri did taking the Stanley Cup to a mosque is both special and important. @43_Kadri, thank you. pic.twitter.com/BcGtAusfra
NHL champion Nazem Kadri brings the Stanley Cup to his local mosque and celebrates the win with the community that always backed him #TheMoment pic.twitter.com/5kcWwptawm— CBC News: The National (@CBCTheNational) August 29, 2022
- Mike Babcock resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan hockey team. The former NHL coach now says he is fully retired from being a hockey coach and that it is ‘time to move on.’ [TSN]
The Carolina Hurricanes are going with black⚫️ at home full-time.— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 27, 2022
What other teams should make some changes to their uniforms? pic.twitter.com/Qvlyz1oPPT
- Detroit Red Wings re-sign young forward, Filip Zadina, to a new three-year deal. [Detroit Free Press]
“We’ve brought people to games who never watched hockey once and said, ‘I need to become a season ticket holder. This is awesome.’" https://t.co/d2mn4droGv— The Pueblo Chieftain (@ChieftainNews) August 28, 2022
Loading comments...