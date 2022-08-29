 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 8/29/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Red Wings make a key signing, Nazim Kadri celebrates with the Stanley Cup and other NHL news.

By Zeke Lukow
Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Reading Assignments:

  • Jack Eichel is ready for his first full season with the Vegas Golden Knights and hopes to be an impact player in the 2022-23 season. [NHL]
  • Mike Babcock resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan hockey team. The former NHL coach now says he is fully retired from being a hockey coach and that it is ‘time to move on.’ [TSN]

