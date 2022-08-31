Storm Advisory 8/31/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
Hockey season is in sight @OvertimeScottB joins the fellas to recap the offseason and talk Metro Division moves on this week's #CanesCast.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 30, 2022
- The NHL Network’s rankings of the top defensemen are...interesting.
From 250 to the Top 20.— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 28, 2022
All smiles when Willy's on the ice pic.twitter.com/YOGTsG8BsU— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 29, 2022
- The Sabres are making a big bet on Tage Thompson, who they signed to a big seven-year extension. [NHL]
- Jared Staal is going to be a coach for the Charlotte Checkers, making him the third Staal brother in the Panthers organization. [Florida Hockey Now]
- In other former Hurricanes news, Lee Stempniak has been named the Director of Player Development in Arizona. [NHL]
- Check in with the Women’s Worlds over at The Ice Garden, SB Nation’s home for all things women’s hockey. [The Ice Garden]
