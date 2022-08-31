 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 8/31/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Women’s Worlds roll on, Tage Thompson gets a big deal and a few former Hurricanes find new jobs.

By Alec_Sawyer
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils Photo by Jim McIsaac/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The NHL Network’s rankings of the top defensemen are...interesting.
  • The Sabres are making a big bet on Tage Thompson, who they signed to a big seven-year extension. [NHL]
  • Jared Staal is going to be a coach for the Charlotte Checkers, making him the third Staal brother in the Panthers organization. [Florida Hockey Now]
  • In other former Hurricanes news, Lee Stempniak has been named the Director of Player Development in Arizona. [NHL]
  • Check in with the Women’s Worlds over at The Ice Garden, SB Nation’s home for all things women’s hockey. [The Ice Garden]

