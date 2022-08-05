 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 8/5/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Jonathan Huberdeau is in Calgary to stay, World Juniors TV schedule and more.

By Alec_Sawyer
  • Jonathan Huberdeau signed an eight-year, $84 million extension with his new team up in Calgary. [NHL]
  • The NHL preseason will begin on Sept. 25, with the Hurricanes getting their slate underway on Sept. 27. [NHL]
  • Here’s the full TV schedule for the World Juniors, which get underway next week in Canada. [NHL]
  • Taking a look at the top 50 left wings for fantasy hockey this coming season. [NHL]
  • Ranking every NHL team based on their offseason improvements. [The Athletic]
  • Grading the contract efficiency for every team in the NHL. [The Athletic]
  • The Sharks and Mario Ferraro came to terms on a four-year extension. [TSN]
  • New Hurricane Max Pacioretty had some interesting things to say about the Vegas Golden Knights on a recent podcast appearance. [Yahoo]

