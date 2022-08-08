 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 8/8/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Maxime Lajoie avoids arbitration, Martin Necas is reportedly close to a deal and Patrice Bergeron is back in Boston.

By Alec_Sawyer
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
  • The Hurricanes avoided arbitration with Maxime Lajoie, reaching a one-year deal worth NHL minimum, $125,000 at the AHL level with a $200,000 guarantee. [Canes]
  • A Czech site is reporting that Martin Necas has reached a two-year, $3 million AAV bridge deal. It hasn’t been reported by any stateside reporters yet, but it’s out there. This link is in Czech, but here it is. [Sport CZ]
  • A heartwarming story about how some messages from the Hurricanes helped an 11-year-old boy beat cancer. [WRAL Sports Fan]
  • Looks like a new banner is going up in PNC Arena, as Canes fans at this weekend’s yard sale got a chance to see the Division Champions flag.
  • The Bruins have re-signed Patrice Bergeron to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the potential for more in performance incentives. [NHL]

