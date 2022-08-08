Storm Advisory 8/8/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

- The Hurricanes avoided arbitration with Maxime Lajoie, reaching a one-year deal worth NHL minimum, $125,000 at the AHL level with a $200,000 guarantee. [Canes]
- A Czech site is reporting that Martin Necas has reached a two-year, $3 million AAV bridge deal. It hasn’t been reported by any stateside reporters yet, but it’s out there. This link is in Czech, but here it is. [Sport CZ]
- A heartwarming story about how some messages from the Hurricanes helped an 11-year-old boy beat cancer. [WRAL Sports Fan]
- Looks like a new banner is going up in PNC Arena, as Canes fans at this weekend’s yard sale got a chance to see the Division Champions flag.
We went to the Canes yard sale today to score some deals. When I took her picture w/ the banner I said “oh you’re wearing your Metro Division Champs shirt in front of the Metro Division Champs banner.” She grins and I know right away that she planned it that way. #HugeCaniac pic.twitter.com/0bf0pxfNHP— Ms. Arnold (@SusanArnold915) August 6, 2022
- The Bruins have re-signed Patrice Bergeron to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the potential for more in performance incentives. [NHL]
