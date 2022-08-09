Pacioretty to undergo Achilles surgery, miss six months

The Carolina Hurricanes announced some horrible news on the injury front Tuesday evening, as the team announced that newcomer Max Pacioretty will undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.
Pacioretty joined the Hurricanes this offseason from the Vegas Golden Knights, coming over to the Canes in a cap-dumping move by Vegas. Pacioretty, a former All-Star who had 37 points in 39 games for Vegas in 2021-22, was expected to play a big role on one of Carolina’s top two lines.
The expected recovery time for Pacioretty is six months, putting his recovery window from Wednesday’s surgery somewhere in mid February.
Here is the full release from the team;
RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty will undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Kevin Logel at Raleigh Orthopaedic on Wednesday. Pacioretty’s expected recovery time is six months.
Pacioretty, 33, was acquired by the Hurricanes along with defenseman Dylan Coghlan from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations on July 13, 2022. He tallied 37 points (19g, 18a) in 39 NHL games with Vegas in 2021-22. The 6’2”, 217-pound forward has recorded 642 points (323g, 319a) in 850 career NHL games with Montreal and Vegas. The New Canaan, Conn., native was drafted by the Canadiens in the first round, 22nd overall, of the 2007 NHL Draft.
Loading comments...