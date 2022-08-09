Pacioretty to undergo Achilles surgery, miss six months

The Carolina Hurricanes announced some horrible news on the injury front Tuesday evening, as the team announced that newcomer Max Pacioretty will undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

Pacioretty joined the Hurricanes this offseason from the Vegas Golden Knights, coming over to the Canes in a cap-dumping move by Vegas. Pacioretty, a former All-Star who had 37 points in 39 games for Vegas in 2021-22, was expected to play a big role on one of Carolina’s top two lines.

The expected recovery time for Pacioretty is six months, putting his recovery window from Wednesday’s surgery somewhere in mid February.

Here is the full release from the team;