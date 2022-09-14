Hurricanes Reacts Survey: Confidence

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Hurricanes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

A new season of Carolina Hurricanes hockey is a month away, as the Canes will be looking to continue their quest for another Stanley Cup.

Since rejoining the world of playoff teams in 2019, the Canes have been one of the NHL’s best teams. They’ve made the playoffs four years in a row, they’ve won their division the past two years.

But the season has come to an end in the second round two years in a row. The Canes window is certainly still wide open, but 2022-23 will be a big year for a franchise that added some great veteran pieces this offseason.

So, where is your confidence as a fan in the team?

