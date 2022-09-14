Storm Advisory 9/14/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
New season, new digits for a few #Canes!— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) September 13, 2022
Jalen Chatfield: 64 →
Jack Drury: 72 →
Stefan Noesen: 29 →
Derek Stepan: 18 →
Additionally, Calvin de Haan will wear #4 and Ryan Dzingel will be #19.
- The ACC men’s basketball schedule was released Tuesday, and Feb. 18-19 will be a crazy weekend for sports in the Triangle. The Canes will play the Stadium Series game on Saturday, and NC State will host North Carolina on Sunday in PNC Arena.
We worked with our friends at NC State to deliver a big Sunday, 2/19 home game @PNCArena to add to the festivities of an extended Stadium Series weekend and they delivered https://t.co/oWrDGzdlF3— Mike Forman (@MForman5) September 13, 2022
- Jordan Kyrou is staying in St. Louis long term, as he signed an eight-year, $65 million extension. [NHL]
- Nick Suzuki was named the youngest captain in the history of the Montreal Canadiens. [NHL]
- A rundown of some players signed to professional tryouts ahead of the 2022-23 season. [NHL]
- Rebecca Johnston will be joining the Calgary Flames in a full-time player development role. [SN]
