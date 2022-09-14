 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 9/14/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

New numbers for some Canes, a big weekend scheduled for the Triangle and Nick Suzuki becomes captain of the Canadiens.

By Alec_Sawyer
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Carolina Hurricanes

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The ACC men’s basketball schedule was released Tuesday, and Feb. 18-19 will be a crazy weekend for sports in the Triangle. The Canes will play the Stadium Series game on Saturday, and NC State will host North Carolina on Sunday in PNC Arena.
  • Jordan Kyrou is staying in St. Louis long term, as he signed an eight-year, $65 million extension. [NHL]
  • Nick Suzuki was named the youngest captain in the history of the Montreal Canadiens. [NHL]
  • A rundown of some players signed to professional tryouts ahead of the 2022-23 season. [NHL]
  • Rebecca Johnston will be joining the Calgary Flames in a full-time player development role. [SN]

