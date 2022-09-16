Storm Advisory 9/16/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

- The Carolina Hurricanes unveiled their new 25th anniversary alternate jerseys on Twitter Thursday [NHL]
It's back pic.twitter.com/uw59MmK7Z1— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 15, 2022
The cleanest pic.twitter.com/TRXRhcMHpP— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 15, 2022
The past meets the present.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 15, 2022
Unveiling our alternate uniforms for our 25th anniversary season. pic.twitter.com/sJlGMtQuqK
Loving the throwbacks https://t.co/VKkjTeQTuR— Seth Jarvis (@jarvy44) September 15, 2022
Going to be a special season https://t.co/d5LW4H9LYp— Andrei Svechnikov (@ASvechnikov_37) September 15, 2022
- A member of the Junior Canes went viral with some awesome stick work:
INCREDIBLE GOAL ALERT— NHL (@NHL) September 14, 2022
The amount of skill on display here is just ridiculous.
( : IG/nt10hockey) pic.twitter.com/q3eqwvE63F
- Everything you need to know about the upcoming Prospects Showcase. [Canes]
- And in case you missed it, check out Matt’s roster breakdown. [CC]
- Former Hurricane Nathan Gerbe announced his retirement. [THN]
Congrats to Nathan Gerbe on his retirement pic.twitter.com/sHvoAo4bSE— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 15, 2022
- NHL Player Tiers from The Athletic.
