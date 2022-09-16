 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 9/16/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Canes unveil new alternates and Nathan Gerbe retires.

By Alec_Sawyer
NHL: NOV 20 Hurricanes at Kings Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • A member of the Junior Canes went viral with some awesome stick work:
  • Everything you need to know about the upcoming Prospects Showcase. [Canes]
  • And in case you missed it, check out Matt’s roster breakdown. [CC]
  • Former Hurricane Nathan Gerbe announced his retirement. [THN]

