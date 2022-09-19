Storm Advisory 9/19/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Can Jake Gardiner still help the Carolina Hurricanes?
Reading Assignments
- Darryl Sutter is more focused on the bigger things surrounding the Calgary Flames than getting revenge against the Edmonton Oilers. [SportsNet]
The NHL is looking at ways to include alligators in the 2023 All-Star Outdoor Event in Florida, CCO Steve Mayer told the 32 Thoughts Pod— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) September 15, 2022
They also plan to “take over the beaches” in Fort Lauderdale with concerts + fan fare, all on the sand, along w/ outside events from Vegas
- Nathon MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche are close to a new contract. [NHL]
The largest #Canes 5k ever.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 18, 2022
- How will this year be any different than the Toronto Maple Leafs? [TSN]
According to Pierre LeBrun, Don Waddell signed a new contract this summer after his previous deal expired on June 30th. The terms are unknown and the Canes never put out any press release — but it appears we still have a GM.— Alex Ohári ⚫️ (@FutureCanes) September 16, 2022
- Everything you need to know about the upcoming jersey advertisements. [NHL]
