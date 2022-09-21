 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 9/21/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Nathan MacKinnon gets paid and the Canes announce a training camp schedule.

By Alec_Sawyer
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assingments

  • The Canes announced a training camp schedule and roster Tuesday. [Canes]
  • The biggest note from the roster, apart from the massive number of prospects included, is that Jake Gardiner is not. Luke DeCock has the reason why:
  • Nathan MacKinnon got PAID. [NHL]
  • Zdeno Chara retired as a member of the Boston Bruins Tuesday. [The Boston Globe]
  • And P.K. Subban also announced his retirement. [ESPN]
  • Are Chara and Subban Hall of Famers? [SN]
  • How women are honing their skills as on-ice officials at NHL prospect tournaments. [The Athletic$]

