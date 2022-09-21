Storm Advisory 9/21/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assingments
Get ready for #Canes hockey!— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 20, 2022
The team has announced its Training Camp roster and schedule ⤵️
Details » https://t.co/UrlHV2EWad pic.twitter.com/2wsokPRh8t
Our game pucks look gooooood this year pic.twitter.com/pUpGFldMXB— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 20, 2022
We are saddened by the passing of longtime #Canes equipment manager Wally Tatomir, and our thoughts are with his family.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 21, 2022
Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/z7HYBZtzPm
- The Canes announced a training camp schedule and roster Tuesday. [Canes]
- The biggest note from the roster, apart from the massive number of prospects included, is that Jake Gardiner is not. Luke DeCock has the reason why:
Pre-camp update: Jake Gardiner not expected to be in training camp with Hurricanes this week. Likely to end up on LTIR again.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) September 19, 2022
- Nathan MacKinnon got PAID. [NHL]
- Zdeno Chara retired as a member of the Boston Bruins Tuesday. [The Boston Globe]
- And P.K. Subban also announced his retirement. [ESPN]
- Are Chara and Subban Hall of Famers? [SN]
- How women are honing their skills as on-ice officials at NHL prospect tournaments. [The Athletic$]
Loading comments...