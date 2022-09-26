 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 9/26/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

NHL Preseason starts, training camps underway, and familiar faces in new places

By Zeke Lukow
In Case You Missed It:

Carolina Hurricanes training camp day one: recap and quotes

Reading Assignments:

  • Nicklas Backstrom hopes he can return to play this season after having hip surgery in the offseason. He says he is “no longer in pain.”[NHL]
  • Report: NHL giving teams the option to sell jerseys with ads on them, all ADIDAS Capitals jerseys will include the ad patch. [RMNB]

