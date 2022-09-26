Storm Advisory 9/26/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Carolina Hurricanes training camp day one: recap and quotes
Reading Assignments:
- Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm is adjusting to life without his former linemates. [Sportsnet]
Here is the first official Huberdeau Goal Call from Beesley at the Dome #Flames pic.twitter.com/ytQEuL0Myw— FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) September 26, 2022
- Vegas Golden Knights center Nolan Patrick will miss the season with a back injury. [ESPN]
- Johnny Gaudreau made his pre-season debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets. [NHL]
The #Canes have trimmed their Training Camp roster by three, assigning Bobby Orr, Bryce Montgomery and Jakub Vondras to their respective junior teams.https://t.co/OBBbcuA5Xv— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) September 25, 2022
- Carter Hart is among a few Philadelphia Flyers who are listed as day-to-day with injuries. [NBS Sports Philadelphia]
- Inside Wild star Kirill Kaprisov’s harrowing offseason journey back to the United States this offseason. [$TheAthletic]
new haircut = even more goals— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 26, 2022
you heard it here pic.twitter.com/SIkUeIpAMD
- Nicklas Backstrom hopes he can return to play this season after having hip surgery in the offseason. He says he is “no longer in pain.”[NHL]
No matter what is thrown their way, the Penguins find ways to stay competitive, and don't expect that to change this year: https://t.co/cXNwv8o6vY— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) September 24, 2022
- Report: NHL giving teams the option to sell jerseys with ads on them, all ADIDAS Capitals jerseys will include the ad patch. [RMNB]
Loading comments...