Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes Preseason Game 1 Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Watch: Hurricanes.com Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Carolina Hurricanes play a hockey game today.

The Canes open up their preseason slate Tuesday night in PNC Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning, as it’s that time of the year again. There’s already been a change to the schedule, as Wednesday’s game in Tampa has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian, but Tuesday’s opener in Raleigh is still a go.

For the Canes, the roster for Tuesday night is a mixture of NHL players and organizational pieces, as the likes of Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov will be joined by guys like Alexander Pashin and Anttoni Honka.

The same is the case for the Lightning. Here’s the playing roster for each team for Tuesday night’s matchup:

It’s just a preseason game, but it’s good to have hockey back.

