Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes play a hockey game today.
The Canes open up their preseason slate Tuesday night in PNC Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning, as it’s that time of the year again. There’s already been a change to the schedule, as Wednesday’s game in Tampa has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian, but Tuesday’s opener in Raleigh is still a go.
For the Canes, the roster for Tuesday night is a mixture of NHL players and organizational pieces, as the likes of Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov will be joined by guys like Alexander Pashin and Anttoni Honka.
The same is the case for the Lightning. Here’s the playing roster for each team for Tuesday night’s matchup:
It’s just a preseason game, but it’s good to have hockey back.
Game Notes
- Since relocation, the Hurricanes have a 69-65-4-7 record in the preseason.
- Last year the Canes went 1-2-1 in the preseason. They did beat the Lightning in PNC Arena in their preseason opener, but followed it up with a loss in Tampa and then back-to-back losses to Nashville.
- Since relocation, the Canes are 12-7-1-1 against the Lightning in preseason games.
- The Canes are starting the year with five players listed on the official injury report: David Farrance (concussion), Cavan Fitzgerald (upper body), Jake Gardiner (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Ryan Suzuki (upper body).
- Four players in Carolina’s lineup Tuesday night joined the organization this offseason: Dylan Coghlan, Lane Pederson, Paul Stastny and Malte Stromwall.
- Both Anttoni Honka and Alexander Pashin will be making their preseason debuts.
