Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Preseason game 1 lineups and discussion

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes Preseason Game 1 Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Watch: Hurricanes.com Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Raw Charge

This thing on? It may just be an exhibition game, but, for the first time since a heartbreaking loss to the New York Rangers in game 7 of last year’s second round, we’ve got a real, live hockey game to talk about, with real lineups to go along with it!

As the Hurricanes get started on preparing for the 2022-23 season tonight at PNC Arena, it’ll be a veteran-heavy lineup, especially at forward, with the bulk of the players dressing up front tonight made up of faces you’ll see on opening night.

In fact, based on the lines from the Hurricanes’ morning skate today, it’s entirely possible tonight’s top nine up front will be the same one the Hurricanes ice when it all starts for real against Columbus in a couple weeks.

On defense, it’ll be a bit of a younger group, with Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce the top mainstays from a year ago and Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns sitting out.

Frederik Andersen gets the start in net, with Rod Brind’Amour saying he’ll likely play the whole game. It’ll be Andersen’s first game action since April 16, when he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury against Colorado.

Hurricanes fans will get their first look at newcomers such as Paul Stastny and Dylan Coghlan tonight. Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Paul Stastny - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Alexander Pashin - Lane Pederson - Malte Stromwall

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield

Griffin Mendel - Anttoni Honka

Frederik Andersen

Patrik Hamrla

Information on the Lightning’s lines was not available, but here’s the Bolts’ game group for tonight, which includes old friend Haydn Fleury suiting up: