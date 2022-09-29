Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers: Preview

It’s preseason game No. 2 for the Carolina Hurricanes as a team, but it’ll be a completely different roster for the Canes Thursday night in Florida.
This time it’s mostly the prospects playing, with a few older guys mixed in. Calvin de Haan and Derek Stepan, both on professional try outs, are on the roster tonight. There’s other guys with a legitimate shot of making the Canes’ roster playing, too, including a number of defensemen and forwards Stefan Noesen, Jack Drury and Ryan Dzingel.
With Frederik Andersen playing in the Canes’ preseason opener Tuesday, Antti Raanta is with the traveling group in Sunrise Thursday. Here is the Canes’ full roster for Thursday night:
As expected, Florida’s lineup looks the opposite. The Panthers played mostly prospects against the Canes’ NHL group Tuesday on the road, and now at home Florida will have mostly NHL guys on the ice.
Tonight’s game group vs. Carolina! pic.twitter.com/92fJUlZauS— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) September 29, 2022
Preseason games are preseason games, but there’s definitely some things to watch for. Carolina’s defensemen might have the biggest eye on them as, as Jalen Chatfield, de Haan, Dylan Coghlan and Ethan Bear are all fighting for a consistent NHL spot.
Game Notes
- There will be eight players on the ice who joined the Hurricanes this offseason: Dylan Coghlan, Calvin de Haan, Grigori Dronov, Ryan Dzingel, Ondrej Kase, Joseph LaBate, Mackenzie MacEachern and Zach Sawchenko.
- Only Jalen Chatfield and Dylan Coghlan played Tuesday night and are in the game group again on Thursday.
- The Canes and Panthers have not played a preseason game against each other since 2010, when Florida won 4-1 at then RBC Center. A second game that preseason in Florida was canceled.
- The Canes are 4-6-1 in the preseason all time against Florida.
