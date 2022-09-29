Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers: Preview

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers Preseason Game 2 Thursday, September 29, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL Watch: Hurricanes.com Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Litter Box Cats Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

It’s preseason game No. 2 for the Carolina Hurricanes as a team, but it’ll be a completely different roster for the Canes Thursday night in Florida.

This time it’s mostly the prospects playing, with a few older guys mixed in. Calvin de Haan and Derek Stepan, both on professional try outs, are on the roster tonight. There’s other guys with a legitimate shot of making the Canes’ roster playing, too, including a number of defensemen and forwards Stefan Noesen, Jack Drury and Ryan Dzingel.

With Frederik Andersen playing in the Canes’ preseason opener Tuesday, Antti Raanta is with the traveling group in Sunrise Thursday. Here is the Canes’ full roster for Thursday night:

As expected, Florida’s lineup looks the opposite. The Panthers played mostly prospects against the Canes’ NHL group Tuesday on the road, and now at home Florida will have mostly NHL guys on the ice.

Preseason games are preseason games, but there’s definitely some things to watch for. Carolina’s defensemen might have the biggest eye on them as, as Jalen Chatfield, de Haan, Dylan Coghlan and Ethan Bear are all fighting for a consistent NHL spot.

Game Notes