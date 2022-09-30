 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 9/30/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

A documentary on Ethan Bear, how NHL players would change the playoffs and more.

By Alec_Sawyer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • A documentary about Ethan Bear’s annual hockey camp at the Ochapowace First Nation will air Friday on TSN. [TSN]
  • How would NHL players change the Stanley Cup Playoffs? [ESPN]
  • The Maple Leafs inked Rasmus Sandin to a two-year, $2.8 million deal. [ESPN]
  • NHL Hope-O-Meter: How optimistic are you about your team in 2022-23? [The Athletic]

Loading comments...