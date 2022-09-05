- First and foremost, Happy Labor Day to all!
- Canada beat the USA and took home gold at Women’s Worlds on Sunday. [The Ice Garden]
- And in the other medal match, Czechia took home its first medal ever in a win over Switzerland. [TIG]
- The NHL Network unveiled its Top 10 Goalies list, and Freddie Andersen made an appearance. [NHL]
- Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov was traded to the Ducks last week. [NHL]
- A deeper look at Vancouver’s long-term extension with J.T. Miller. [SN]
- The Stars locked down Jake Oettinger for another three years. [The Athletic]
- And finally, if you missed it last week please check out Matt’s comprehensive breakdown of the forwards in the Canes’ system. He’ll have the same for the defensemen and goalies this week. [Canes Country]
Filed under:
Storm Advisory 9/5/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup
Canada wins worlds, the NHL Network’s top goalies and some big-money deals around the league.
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
Loading comments...