Storm Advisory 9/7/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Reading Assignments:
- NHL revamps rule to allow referees to nullify penalties. This will only come into effect when reviewing major penalties called on the ice. [Scouting the Refs]
An annual tradition: The discount rack for those no longer with the team. @Capitals pic.twitter.com/AFMirjeKeX— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 6, 2022
- 32 in 32: The Washington Capitals are leaning on Alexander Ovechkin to lead them to their first playoff series win since 2018. [NHL]
- Former Chicago Blackhawk, Brett Connolly, signs with HC Lugano in Switzerland after being bought out. [TSN]
A Madison native #linesman, the first American to officiate two thousand #NHL games, #DanSchachte, passed away suddenly on Tuesday (September 6, 2022) at the age of 64.https://t.co/pWTCKHIafk— US day News (@usdaynews) September 7, 2022
- With JT Millier re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks, they can now turn their focus towards Bo Horvat. [Sportsnet]
- Synthetic ice used to be a novelty but now it is used as a legitimate training option. [$TheAthletic]
Photo: WTOP— Shop WSH Hockey (@ShopWSHHockey) September 7, 2022
According to The Athletic’s Sean Shapiro, the full United States national television schedule for the 2022-23 NHL season will be released later this week. It is expected that ESPN will broadcast the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game between thehttps://t.co/sOXoN3iTw6
- Predicting the 25 players poised for a breakout season. [ESPN]
