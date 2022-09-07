 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 9/7/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

NHL revises rules for calling off penalties, synthetic ice used as a legitimate training tool, and other news around the NHL.

By Zeke Lukow
Carolina Hurricanes System Overview: Defensemen

  • NHL revamps rule to allow referees to nullify penalties. This will only come into effect when reviewing major penalties called on the ice. [Scouting the Refs]
  • 32 in 32: The Washington Capitals are leaning on Alexander Ovechkin to lead them to their first playoff series win since 2018. [NHL]
  • Former Chicago Blackhawk, Brett Connolly, signs with HC Lugano in Switzerland after being bought out. [TSN]
  • With JT Millier re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks, they can now turn their focus towards Bo Horvat. [Sportsnet]
  • Synthetic ice used to be a novelty but now it is used as a legitimate training option. [$TheAthletic]
  • Predicting the 25 players poised for a breakout season. [ESPN]

