Storm Advisory 9/9/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

- The Canes released their roster for next weekend’s Prospect Showcase. We’ll have more on this next week, but for now here’s the roster:
Full roster for the Canes for next weekend’s Prospects Showcase: pic.twitter.com/oXQm2ejp10— Canes Country (@CanesCountry) September 8, 2022
- The Canes also made some personnel changes in Hockey Ops. [Canes]
- The Hurricanes also took to the ballpark. [Canes]
A little batting practice with the boys ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QmuD0ZTs8X— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 7, 2022
- And they laid down their new sheet of ice, fresh with a 25th anniversary logo at center ice.
The ice is down pic.twitter.com/GdtblFLvum— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 8, 2022
The details pic.twitter.com/eP5ZojCvUr— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 8, 2022
- The NHL’s national TV schedule is out. [NHL]
The NHL has announced its initial slate of nationally televised games for the upcoming 2022-23 season.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) September 7, 2022
Five #Canes games will be on either ESPN or TNT, six are currently scheduled to take place on ESPN+/Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uqBRirgPA2
- A little history of the late Queen and her interactions with the NHL. [NHL]
- Rumors and reports on nine major RFAs that are still unsigned. [SN]
- Ranking the top 20 Calder candidates for the season ahead. [The Athletic$]
