Storm Advisory 9/9/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Prospects Showcase rosters, a sheet of ice at PNC and a national TV schedule.

By Alec_Sawyer
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
  • The Canes released their roster for next weekend’s Prospect Showcase. We’ll have more on this next week, but for now here’s the roster:
  • The Canes also made some personnel changes in Hockey Ops. [Canes]
  • The Hurricanes also took to the ballpark. [Canes]
  • And they laid down their new sheet of ice, fresh with a 25th anniversary logo at center ice.
  • The NHL’s national TV schedule is out. [NHL]
  • A little history of the late Queen and her interactions with the NHL. [NHL]
  • Rumors and reports on nine major RFAs that are still unsigned. [SN]
  • Ranking the top 20 Calder candidates for the season ahead. [The Athletic$]

