Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (24-6-6) at New Jersey Devils (23-11-2)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 37

Sunday, January 1, 2023 — 3:00 pm ET

Prudential Center — Newark, NJ

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: All About The Jersey

Happy New Year!

As the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023, the Carolina Hurricanes will look to carry the avalanche of momentum it built up at the end of last year into this one.

To recap, here’s how the Canes ended 2022:

A 16-game point streak, a franchise record.

A 10-game win streak, also a franchise record.

A nearly flawless month of December, going 12-0-1.

With 54 points, a six-point lead in the Metro, and the second most in the entire NHL.

Now to start 2023, the Hurricanes will head to New Jersey to take on a Devils team that was dethroned atop the Metro just a couple of weeks ago. The Canes will look to make it 11 straight wins and 17 straight games with points.

The Devils, who held the Metro lead for most of the year until that meeting in Raleigh on Dec. 20, suddenly find themselves six points behind the Canes in the standings. The schedule at the end of December wasn’t friendly to New Jersey, with the game against Carolina, two against Boston and one against Florida in the final two weeks of the year. They did end 2022 with a win over Pittsburgh, though.

Game Notes