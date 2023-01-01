Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (24-6-6) at New Jersey Devils (23-11-2)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 37
Sunday, January 1, 2023 — 3:00 pm ET
Prudential Center — Newark, NJ
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: All About The Jersey
Happy New Year!
As the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023, the Carolina Hurricanes will look to carry the avalanche of momentum it built up at the end of last year into this one.
To recap, here’s how the Canes ended 2022:
- A 16-game point streak, a franchise record.
- A 10-game win streak, also a franchise record.
- A nearly flawless month of December, going 12-0-1.
- With 54 points, a six-point lead in the Metro, and the second most in the entire NHL.
Now to start 2023, the Hurricanes will head to New Jersey to take on a Devils team that was dethroned atop the Metro just a couple of weeks ago. The Canes will look to make it 11 straight wins and 17 straight games with points.
The Devils, who held the Metro lead for most of the year until that meeting in Raleigh on Dec. 20, suddenly find themselves six points behind the Canes in the standings. The schedule at the end of December wasn’t friendly to New Jersey, with the game against Carolina, two against Boston and one against Florida in the final two weeks of the year. They did end 2022 with a win over Pittsburgh, though.
Game Notes
- The Canes obviously have the longest win and point streaks in franchise history, but they’re going for another mark on Sunday. With a win in New Jersey, the Canes would tie their franchise record road point streak at 12 games.
- Antti Raanta had his second straight shutout Friday against Florida, a feat Pyotr Kochetkov also managed earlier in the season. With that, Carolina is just the eighth team in NHL history and first since 2015-16 to have two different goaltenders post shutouts in back-to-back team games in the same season.
- Sunday’s game will be Carolina’s eighth New Year’s Day game and fifth since relocation. The franchise is 4-1-1-1 on New Year’s Day, with wins the last three times (2022, 2011 and 2000).
- Sebastian Aho is currently tied on the franchise assist leaderboards with Ron Francis (236). Only Eric Staal (453) and Rod Brind’Amour (299) are ahead now.
- Martin Necas, Brett Pesce and Brent Burns are the three Canes that carry point streaks into the new year, with Necas’ four-game point streak the team high.
