Carolina Hurricanes @ New Jersey Devils: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes ended 2022 in style, riding the wave of a 10-game winning, 16-game point streak to propel themselves solidly in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Now they’ll have the chance to keep hot rolling into the new year as they visit the New Jersey Devils, the team currently on their tails in second place.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Canes rolled out to a 4-1 victory despite being nearly outshot by double.

Carolina is coming off a stellar victory over the Florida Panthers who they shutout with Antti Raanta in net 4-0, and the Devils are coming off of a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, a game in which they went a perfect 9-for-9 on the penalty kill and even scored a shorthanded goal.

It should be an exciting match to start off the new year, although nothing will top the Hurricanes’ New Year’s Day game last year.

Hurricanes’ Projected Lineup

Carolina did not practice this morning, but here’s how they looked at their last practice.

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta / Pyotr Kochetkov*

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan

Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Ondrej Kase, Max Pacioretty

*While no starter has been confirmed, Carolina has gone with Raanta in the last four games and coming off of yet another shutout, may go to him again. Kochetkov last played on December 20 against the Devils and seemed to tweak something in that game.

Devils’ Projected Lineup

The Devils also did not hold a morning skate, but this is how they lined up the last time they played.

Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer

Yegor Sharangovich - Jesper Boqvist - Alexander Holtz

Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Fabian Zetterlund

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl - Damon Severson

Nikita Okhotiuk - Brendan Smith

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood