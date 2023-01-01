Carolina Hurricanes @ New Jersey Devils: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes ended 2022 in style, riding the wave of a 10-game winning, 16-game point streak to propel themselves solidly in first place in the Metropolitan Division.
Now they’ll have the chance to keep hot rolling into the new year as they visit the New Jersey Devils, the team currently on their tails in second place.
In the last meeting between these two teams, the Canes rolled out to a 4-1 victory despite being nearly outshot by double.
Carolina is coming off a stellar victory over the Florida Panthers who they shutout with Antti Raanta in net 4-0, and the Devils are coming off of a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, a game in which they went a perfect 9-for-9 on the penalty kill and even scored a shorthanded goal.
It should be an exciting match to start off the new year, although nothing will top the Hurricanes’ New Year’s Day game last year.
Hurricanes’ Projected Lineup
Carolina did not practice this morning, but here’s how they looked at their last practice.
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta / Pyotr Kochetkov*
Scratches: Dylan Coghlan
Injuries: Frederik Andersen, Ondrej Kase, Max Pacioretty
*While no starter has been confirmed, Carolina has gone with Raanta in the last four games and coming off of yet another shutout, may go to him again. Kochetkov last played on December 20 against the Devils and seemed to tweak something in that game.
Devils’ Projected Lineup
The Devils also did not hold a morning skate, but this is how they lined up the last time they played.
Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer
Yegor Sharangovich - Jesper Boqvist - Alexander Holtz
Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Fabian Zetterlund
Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl - Damon Severson
Nikita Okhotiuk - Brendan Smith
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
