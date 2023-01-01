Kochetkov named NHL Rookie of the Month

Carolina Hurricanes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month after posting a 7-0-1 record during the month of December.

In December, Kochetkov had a 0.939 save percentage and 1.63 goals against average and posted two shutouts over the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings.

On the season, Kochetkov has a record of 10-1-4 and ranks second in the league in both goals against average (1.94) and save percentage (0.928). His three shutouts on the season are also tied for the league lead.