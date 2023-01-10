New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

New Jersey Devils (25-12-3) at Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-7)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 41
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
Watch: ESPN+/Hulu
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: All About the Jersey
The Carolina Hurricanes look to bounce back after now suffering three straight losses following the 11-game winning streak.
However, the games have been a great introduction to Carolina Hurricanes hockey for Max Pacioretty. The Canes have generated more than 100 shots in the last two games but have gone 0-1-1, although, Pacioretty does have two goals in as many games played.
The Canes will face off against a streaky New Jersey Devils team who are also looking to get back to their winning ways. The Devils most recent outing saw them overcame a multi-goal deficit against the New York Rangers to win in overtime.
The Canes' lead on the division has now shrunk to just four points heading into tonight’s game. A loss would see the gap shrink to just a single game.
Game Notes:
- Carolina and New Jersey are meeting for the 154th time in their regular-season histories. Carolina holds a 62-73-12-6 overall record, including a 36-32-8-2 home record.
- The Hurricanes lead the season series 2-0-0 in 2022-23 (Devils: 0-1-1), and they are now 7-2-0 in the teams’ last nine meetings, with wins in each of the last five.
- Stefan Noesen tallied 43 points (22g, 21a) in 145 NHL games with New Jersey from 2017-19. He also played four postseason games with the Devils in 2018 and scored the game-winning goal in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round, the only playoff goal of his NHL career.
- Paul Stastny tallied an assist against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, extending his season-long point streak to three games. He has now earned six points in his last seven games (1g, 5a) after opening the season with seven points through his first 32 games.
- The Hurricanes are celebrating North Carolina Night on Tuesday, and the team will be wearing Raleigh IceCaps jerseys during warmups. The IceCaps played at Dorton Arena, located at the State Fairgrounds about a mile from PNC Arena, and earned a 211-214-12-37 record over seven ECHL seasons from 1991-98. Serving as the New Jersey Devils’ ECHL affiliate, they made the playoffs in four of seven seasons.
- Jack Hughes owns five power-play goals and his career-high is six PPG in a single season, which was earned in 2021-22. The youngster extended his goal streak to five games (8g-2a) after netting his fifth multi-goal game for the season on Saturday. Hughes’ five-game goal streak marks a career-high. It also marked Hughes’ team-leading 16th multi-point game this season.
