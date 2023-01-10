New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

New Jersey Devils (25-12-3) at Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-7)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 41

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: All About the Jersey

The Carolina Hurricanes look to bounce back after now suffering three straight losses following the 11-game winning streak.

However, the games have been a great introduction to Carolina Hurricanes hockey for Max Pacioretty. The Canes have generated more than 100 shots in the last two games but have gone 0-1-1, although, Pacioretty does have two goals in as many games played.

The Canes will face off against a streaky New Jersey Devils team who are also looking to get back to their winning ways. The Devils most recent outing saw them overcame a multi-goal deficit against the New York Rangers to win in overtime.

The Canes' lead on the division has now shrunk to just four points heading into tonight’s game. A loss would see the gap shrink to just a single game.

