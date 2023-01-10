New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to snap their three-game skid with a visit from their closest competition for the top of the Metropolitan Division.
Other than possibly returning Stefan Noesen, who is a game-time decision, they won’t make any changes to the skater lineup from Saturday’s loss in Columbus, but Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes.
Here’s how the Canes project to line up tonight:
Max Pacioretty - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen/Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin-Brent Burns
Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan-Jalen Chatfield
Pytor Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Injuries: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion protocol)
Scratches: Calvin de Haan
New Jersey Devils projected lineup
Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Yegor Sharangovich - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat - Erik Haula - Jesper Boqvist
Fabian Zetterlund - Michael McLeod - Alexander Holtz
Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves - Damon Severson
Nikita Okhotyuk - Brendan Smith
Vitek Vanecek
MacKenzie Blackwood
