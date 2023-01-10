New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to snap their three-game skid with a visit from their closest competition for the top of the Metropolitan Division.

Other than possibly returning Stefan Noesen, who is a game-time decision, they won’t make any changes to the skater lineup from Saturday’s loss in Columbus, but Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes.

Here’s how the Canes project to line up tonight:

Max Pacioretty - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen/Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin-Brent Burns

Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce

Dylan Coghlan-Jalen Chatfield

Pytor Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Injuries: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion protocol)

Scratches: Calvin de Haan

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Yegor Sharangovich - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat - Erik Haula - Jesper Boqvist

Fabian Zetterlund - Michael McLeod - Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves - Damon Severson

Nikita Okhotyuk - Brendan Smith

Vitek Vanecek

MacKenzie Blackwood