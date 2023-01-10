 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to halt a three-game winless streak in a key Metropolitan Division showdown tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Emilee Chinn/NHLI via Getty Images

New Jersey Devils (25-12-3) at Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-7)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 41

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: All About the Jersey

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to snap their three-game skid with a visit from their closest competition for the top of the Metropolitan Division.

Other than possibly returning Stefan Noesen, who is a game-time decision, they won’t make any changes to the skater lineup from Saturday’s loss in Columbus, but Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes.

Here’s how the Canes project to line up tonight:

Max Pacioretty - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen/Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin-Brent Burns
Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan-Jalen Chatfield

Pytor Kochetkov
Antti Raanta

Injuries: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion protocol)

Scratches: Calvin de Haan

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Yegor Sharangovich - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat - Erik Haula - Jesper Boqvist
Fabian Zetterlund - Michael McLeod - Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves - Damon Severson
Nikita Okhotyuk - Brendan Smith

Vitek Vanecek
MacKenzie Blackwood

Loading comments...