Storm Advisory 1/11/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Capitals get reinforcements in their lineup, Tripp Tracy gives us some breaking news, and Jordan Staal calls out his team

By Cody Hagan
Storm Advisory

  • Some strong words from Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal following his teams fourth straight loss last night:
  • Tripp Tracy is breaking news with Kevin Weekes:
  • If you were wondering how the Hurricanes were able to wear Raleigh IceCaps jerseys in warmups last night, it’s because the team now owns the logo:
  • Speaking of the IceCaps, former players reflected on the early days of hockey in Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
  • New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist recently found himself on the kiss cam with actor Ryan Reynolds. [NHL]
  • NHL awards watch: Connor McDavid, Adam Fox, Matty Beniers lead at the halfway point. [The Athletic $]
  • Both Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom made their season debuts for the Washington Capitals this week giving the Caps much needed depth. [NHL]
  • The Colorado Avalanche are doing everything they can to get the most out of Cale Makar without wearing him down. [ESPN]

