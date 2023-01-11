Storm Advisory 1/11/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Some strong words from Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal following his teams fourth straight loss last night:
Staal on the four-game losing streak: “I hope this group doesn’t think they’re better than they are.”— Cory Lavalette (@corylav) January 11, 2023
- Tripp Tracy is breaking news with Kevin Weekes:
- If you were wondering how the Hurricanes were able to wear Raleigh IceCaps jerseys in warmups last night, it’s because the team now owns the logo:
This was a fun endeavor by a few of us this summer. Tracking down the IP rights, negotiating with the rights holder and now owning the rights to this logo. You’ll love how they look for warmups! https://t.co/3VO8wqNpqp— Mike Forman (@MForman5) January 10, 2023
- Speaking of the IceCaps, former players reflected on the early days of hockey in Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
- New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist recently found himself on the kiss cam with actor Ryan Reynolds. [NHL]
- NHL awards watch: Connor McDavid, Adam Fox, Matty Beniers lead at the halfway point. [The Athletic $]
- Both Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom made their season debuts for the Washington Capitals this week giving the Caps much needed depth. [NHL]
- The Colorado Avalanche are doing everything they can to get the most out of Cale Makar without wearing him down. [ESPN]
