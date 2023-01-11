Andersen activated off of IR

After missing the last 29 games, and with the Carolina Hurricanes floundering a bit in net, it seems that help may be just around the corner as it was announced today that veteran netminder Frederik Andersen was activated off of IR.

The 33-year old netminder was 5-3-0 on the season with a 0.891 and 2.72 goals against average before injuring himself during practice.

Rod Brind’Amour confirmed Wednesday morning that he would be making the trip to Columbus for Thursday’s game against the Blue Jackets and that starting was in the realm of possibilities for him.

It was then later Tweeted out by the Hurricanes’ PR account that he was activated off of IR.

After a tremendous showing from Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov in the month of December, both goaltenders have seen their results dip and their play start to waver, so there has been no better time for Andersen to make an appearance than now.

There’s no guarantee that Andersen will be the saving grace that the Hurricanes need, as his numbers were fairly weak to start the season, but if there was ever a chance for him to win back the crease, this would be it.

Andersen has a career record of 266-117-51 with a 0.916 save percentage and 2.59 goals against average. Last season, he and Raanta combined to win the William M. Jennings Trophy for goaltending tandem that allowed the fewest goals over the course of the entire season.