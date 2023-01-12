Carolina Hurricanes @ Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) @ Columbus Blue Jackets (12-26-2) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 42 Thursday, January 12, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: The Cannon Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes are now winless in their last four games after the franchise record 11-game winning and 17-game point streaks came to a close.

They still sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division, but their lead is shrinking and they need to start putting some wins together again.

After losing in a shootout to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, they’re right back in C0lumbus tonight for hopefully a bit of revenge.

