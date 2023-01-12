Carolina Hurricanes @ Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are now winless in their last four games after the franchise record 11-game winning and 17-game point streaks came to a close.
They still sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division, but their lead is shrinking and they need to start putting some wins together again.
After losing in a shootout to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, they’re right back in C0lumbus tonight for hopefully a bit of revenge.
Game Notes
- It seems like we keep coming back to this one in each preview, but Rod Brind’Amour is still looking for win number 200 behind the bench. Will today be the day?
- Brady Skjei continues to showcase his offensive flare, now on a three-game point streak heading into tonight’s contest. He has 8 goals and 19 points so far on the season.
- Max Pacioretty also continues to impress having scored three goals already since returning.
- Today is a great day to vote in Martin Necas to the NHL All-Star game. Necas leads the Hurricanes in points this season with 39.
- Frederik Andersen was activated off of IR yesterday and made the trip to Columbus with the team. According to Brind’Amour, he could potentially start tonight which would be his first in nearly 30 games.
