Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column in Columbus.

By Andrew Schnittker
Carolina Hurricanes v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Emilee Chinn/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) @ Columbus Blue Jackets (12-26-2)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 42

Thursday, January 12, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: The Cannon

Mired in a four-game skid, and with their lead atop the Metropolitan Division down to two points, the Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column in Columbus tonight.

The team did not hold a morning skate today, so it’s not yet known if there will be any lineup changes from Tuesday night’s loss to the Devils. It’s possible Frederik Andersen, activated from injured reserve, could make his return to action in net. We’ll learn more from Rod Brind’Amour later this afternoon.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Max Pacioretty — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Jalen Chatfield — Dylan Coghlan

Antti Raanta/Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Derek Stepan, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau — Jack Roslovic — Patrik Laine
Gustav Nyquist — Kent Johnson — Emil Bemstrom
Liam Foudy — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier
Trey Fix-Wolansky — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko

Vladislav Gavrikov — Andrew Peeke
Tim Berni — Erik Gudbranson
Gavin Bayreuther — Adam Boqvist

Joonas Korpisalo
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Marcus Bjork

Injured: Nick Blankenburg (ankle), Boone Jenner (thumb), Yegor Chinakhov (ankle), Carson Meyer (oblique strain), Eric Robinson (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (illness)

