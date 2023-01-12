Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) @ Columbus Blue Jackets (12-26-2) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 42 Thursday, January 12, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: The Cannon Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Instagram @canescountrypix

Mired in a four-game skid, and with their lead atop the Metropolitan Division down to two points, the Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column in Columbus tonight.

The team did not hold a morning skate today, so it’s not yet known if there will be any lineup changes from Tuesday night’s loss to the Devils. It’s possible Frederik Andersen, activated from injured reserve, could make his return to action in net. We’ll learn more from Rod Brind’Amour later this afternoon.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Max Pacioretty — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Jalen Chatfield — Dylan Coghlan

Antti Raanta/Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Derek Stepan, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau — Jack Roslovic — Patrik Laine

Gustav Nyquist — Kent Johnson — Emil Bemstrom

Liam Foudy — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Trey Fix-Wolansky — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko

Vladislav Gavrikov — Andrew Peeke

Tim Berni — Erik Gudbranson

Gavin Bayreuther — Adam Boqvist

Joonas Korpisalo

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Marcus Bjork

Injured: Nick Blankenburg (ankle), Boone Jenner (thumb), Yegor Chinakhov (ankle), Carson Meyer (oblique strain), Eric Robinson (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (illness)