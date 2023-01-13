 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 1/13/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Rod Brind’Amour makes history, John Tortorella does a totally normal thing, and find out just how close the Canes were to signing P.K. Subban last summer

By Cody Hagan
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Congratulations to Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour on becoming the third fastest coach to reach 200 wins:
  • Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella has removed iPads from the bench during games. [PHN]
  • It’s time for mid-season NHL Awards where the Hart is a lock but other trophies are not. [Daily Faceoff]
  • On this week’s episode of The Hockey News On The ‘A’ Podcast with Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams, the guys dive in to many topics including the Hurricanes AHL prospects. [THN]
  • Speaking of Hurricanes AHL prospects, Max Lajoie has been named to the AHL All-Star Game:
  • If you’ve visiting Raleigh over the next month you’ll be seeing these banners lining the streets! Now if only we could get a jersey and parking announcement...
  • Many expected the Toronto Maple Leafs to struggle in net this season but they’ve done far from that. [ESPN]
  • P.K. Subban is enjoying retirement with his gig on ESPN, but he admits he was surprised a couple of Canadian teams and one very local team didn’t end up signing him. [Yahoo]
  • The controversy surrounding how the Seattle Kraken are using Shane Wright has been covered in detail, but how are his fellow draft mates doing? [Seattle Times]

