Storm Advisory 1/13/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Congratulations to Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour on becoming the third fastest coach to reach 200 wins:
With tonight's win, Rod Brind'Amour improved to 200-95-35 through 330 games as Carolina's head coach, reaching the 200-win mark in the third-fewest games of any coach in NHL history. Only Dan Bylsma (PIT, 2009-13: 316 GC) and Bruce Boudreau (WSH, 2007-11: 326 GC) needed fewer.— Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) January 13, 2023
- Some more history that was made during last nights victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets:
Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin have each added goals tonight, marking the first time in franchise history that four different defensemen have scored in a single game.— Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) January 13, 2023
Tonight's game marks Pesce's first career multi-goal game and his fourth multi-point game of the season. https://t.co/E2boEBmgRk
- Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella has removed iPads from the bench during games. [PHN]
- It’s time for mid-season NHL Awards where the Hart is a lock but other trophies are not. [Daily Faceoff]
- On this week’s episode of The Hockey News On The ‘A’ Podcast with Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams, the guys dive in to many topics including the Hurricanes AHL prospects. [THN]
- Speaking of Hurricanes AHL prospects, Max Lajoie has been named to the AHL All-Star Game:
Our All-Star Congrats, Cap! @max_lajoie has been selected for the 2023 All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec. https://t.co/iNOhl0JoEt pic.twitter.com/Y8HnS0XAPU— Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) January 11, 2023
- If you’ve visiting Raleigh over the next month you’ll be seeing these banners lining the streets! Now if only we could get a jersey and parking announcement...
More than 350 banners are going up to welcome thousands of fans to @visitRaleigh for #StadiumSeries next month pic.twitter.com/EWTJINJg4T— Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance (@raleighncsports) January 12, 2023
- Many expected the Toronto Maple Leafs to struggle in net this season but they’ve done far from that. [ESPN]
- P.K. Subban is enjoying retirement with his gig on ESPN, but he admits he was surprised a couple of Canadian teams and one very local team didn’t end up signing him. [Yahoo]
- The controversy surrounding how the Seattle Kraken are using Shane Wright has been covered in detail, but how are his fellow draft mates doing? [Seattle Times]
