Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-13-6) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-9-7) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 43 Saturday, January 14, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Led by an onslaught of goals from defensemen, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 Thursday night to end a little four-game skid.

Now the Canes come back home to PNC Arena for a tilt with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were on the losing end of not one, not two, but three games in Carolina’s historic win streak through November and December.

The Penguins will be on the back half of a back-to-back, coming off a rough 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Friday night. They won their two games before that, but as a whole have been pretty up and down to start the new year.

The Canes finally got Frederik Andersen back against the Blue Jackets, but Max Pacioretty exited that game with injury unrelated to his Achilles issue.

Now the Hurricanes will look to build a winning streak once again, as Pittsburgh looks to get its first win over the Canes in its fourth try this season.

