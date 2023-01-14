Pittsburgh Penguins @ Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Hub

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-6) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-9-7)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 43

Saturday, January 14, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Pensburgh

Every game has been close between these two Metro rivals, but the Hurricanes have come away with the win in each of the last three matchups.

The Penguins come into town on the tailend of a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and missing quite a few key pieces on the backend.

The Hurricanes will be without Max Pacioretty who got injured in the last game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Frederik Andersen is expected to start.

Hurricanes Projected Lineups

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan, Antti Raanta, Max Pacioretty

Injuries: Ondrej Kase

Penguins Projected Lineups

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Brock McGinn

Brian Dumoulin - Mark Friedman

Ty Smith - Chad Ruhwedel

PO Joseph - Jan Rutta

Casey DeSmith

Dustin Tokarski