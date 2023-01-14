Pittsburgh Penguins @ Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Hub

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-6) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-9-7)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 43
Saturday, January 14, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Pensburgh
Every game has been close between these two Metro rivals, but the Hurricanes have come away with the win in each of the last three matchups.
The Penguins come into town on the tailend of a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and missing quite a few key pieces on the backend.
The Hurricanes will be without Max Pacioretty who got injured in the last game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Frederik Andersen is expected to start.
Hurricanes Projected Lineups
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratches: Dylan Coghlan, Antti Raanta, Max Pacioretty
Injuries: Ondrej Kase
Penguins Projected Lineups
Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen
Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Brock McGinn
Brian Dumoulin - Mark Friedman
Ty Smith - Chad Ruhwedel
PO Joseph - Jan Rutta
Casey DeSmith
Dustin Tokarski
