Pittsburgh Penguins @ Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Hub

The Carolina Hurricanes look to start a new streak as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

By Ryan Henkel
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-6) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-9-7)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 43

Saturday, January 14, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Pensburgh

Every game has been close between these two Metro rivals, but the Hurricanes have come away with the win in each of the last three matchups.

The Penguins come into town on the tailend of a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and missing quite a few key pieces on the backend.

The Hurricanes will be without Max Pacioretty who got injured in the last game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Frederik Andersen is expected to start.

Hurricanes Projected Lineups

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan, Antti Raanta, Max Pacioretty

Injuries: Ondrej Kase

Penguins Projected Lineups

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen
Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Brock McGinn

Brian Dumoulin - Mark Friedman
Ty Smith - Chad Ruhwedel
PO Joseph - Jan Rutta

Casey DeSmith
Dustin Tokarski

