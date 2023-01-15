Vancouver Canucks @ Carolina Hurricanes: Preview, Lineups and Game Hub

The Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson revenge tour is making its first stop back in Raleigh as the Vancouver Canucks ride into town the losers of four straight and seven of their last eight.
It’s been no secret that the Canucks are nowhere near competitive this season with the need for a full rebuild evident but hard to accomplish due to the presence of some truly terrible contracts.
But Vancouver still has some good young pieces that can give a team headaches, such as Bo Horvat with 30 goals and Elias Pettersson with 52 points.
Carolina has moved itself back into the win columns with two straight victories over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins thanks in part to the return of Frederik Andersen.
But since he played last night, it will most likely be Pyotr Kochetkov in net tonight, looking for a bounce back performance.
Game Notes
- Current point streaks: Sebastian Aho - four game point streak; Brett Pesce - three game point streak; Jalen Chatfield - two game goal streak
- The defense has been leading the way for Carolina as of late with seven of the last eight goals being scored by the blueline. Only Calvin de Haan hasn’t scored a goal for the Hurricanes this month.
- Brent Burns has played the most games against Vancouver of any active NHL player with 77 games played.
- Paul Stastny ranks fourth in points against the Canucks among active players with 12-36-48 in 65 games.
Hurricanes Projected Lineups
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratches: Dylan Coghlan, Antti Raanta, Max Pacioretty
Injuries: Ondrej Kase
Canucks Projected Lineups
Andrei Kuzmenko - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
Conor Garland - Bo Horvat - JT Miller
Dakota Joshua - Curtis Lazar - William Lockwood
Ilya Mikheyev - Lane Pederson - Jack Studnicka
Quinn Hughes - Luke Schenn
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tyler Myers
Riley Stillman - Ethan Bear
Collin Delia
Spencer Martin
