Vancouver Canucks @ Carolina Hurricanes: Preview, Lineups and Game Hub

Vancouver Canucks (12-22-3) @ Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-7) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 44 Sunday, January 15, 2023 — 5:00 pm ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Nucks Misconduct Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Instagram @canescountrypix

The Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson revenge tour is making its first stop back in Raleigh as the Vancouver Canucks ride into town the losers of four straight and seven of their last eight.

It’s been no secret that the Canucks are nowhere near competitive this season with the need for a full rebuild evident but hard to accomplish due to the presence of some truly terrible contracts.

But Vancouver still has some good young pieces that can give a team headaches, such as Bo Horvat with 30 goals and Elias Pettersson with 52 points.

Carolina has moved itself back into the win columns with two straight victories over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins thanks in part to the return of Frederik Andersen.

But since he played last night, it will most likely be Pyotr Kochetkov in net tonight, looking for a bounce back performance.

Game Notes

Current point streaks: Sebastian Aho - four game point streak; Brett Pesce - three game point streak; Jalen Chatfield - two game goal streak

The defense has been leading the way for Carolina as of late with seven of the last eight goals being scored by the blueline. Only Calvin de Haan hasn’t scored a goal for the Hurricanes this month.

Brent Burns has played the most games against Vancouver of any active NHL player with 77 games played.

Paul Stastny ranks fourth in points against the Canucks among active players with 12-36-48 in 65 games.

Hurricanes Projected Lineups

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan, Antti Raanta, Max Pacioretty

Injuries: Ondrej Kase

Canucks Projected Lineups

Andrei Kuzmenko - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Conor Garland - Bo Horvat - JT Miller

Dakota Joshua - Curtis Lazar - William Lockwood

Ilya Mikheyev - Lane Pederson - Jack Studnicka

Quinn Hughes - Luke Schenn

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tyler Myers

Riley Stillman - Ethan Bear

Collin Delia

Spencer Martin