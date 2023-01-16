Storm Advisory 1/16/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Carolina Hurricanes’ Identity Line a model of consistency
Disengaged Canes blow multiple leads and lose to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout
Reading Assignments:
- Johnny Gaudreau prepares to return to Calgary for the first time since signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. [NHL]
**Keep an eye ️ **— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 16, 2023
I’m told the @Canes are reassigning their impressive young G Kochetkov to the @TheAHL Chicago Wolves shorty given the return of G Andersen. @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter
- The Boston Bruins have signed forward Pavel Zacha to a four-year contract extension. [NBC Sports]
- Red Wings place goaltender Alex Nedelkjovic on waivers. [TSN]
After recording his 10th-career hat trick, Patrik Laine tells @DMaetzMedia that the Blue Jackets will be learning from tonight's game in Detroit.— Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) January 15, 2023
Laine then goes on to acknowledge his hat trick, but says he was more satisfied with the victory tonight.#CBJ pic.twitter.com/hP8iMylgJB
- Former Canuck enforcer Gino Odjick, dies at 52. [Sportsnet]
The @SeattleKraken have 6 goals... On 6 shots. pic.twitter.com/szn4luJPPH— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 15, 2023
- Alex Ovechkin ties Mike Gartner for most 30-goal seasons in the NHL. [RMNB]
- NHL’s biggest surprises and disappointments from the first half of the season. [$TheAthletic]
This just might be one of the most beautiful goals you'll ever see.— NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2023
( : @UNCHockey) pic.twitter.com/0zO42SNNWh
Loading comments...