 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 1/16/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Goaltenders on the move, Pavel Zacha signs an extension, and other news from around the NHL.

By Zeke Lukow
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: JAN 15 Canucks at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It:

Carolina Hurricanes’ Identity Line a model of consistency

Disengaged Canes blow multiple leads and lose to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout

Reading Assignments:

  • Former Canuck enforcer Gino Odjick, dies at 52. [Sportsnet]
  • Alex Ovechkin ties Mike Gartner for most 30-goal seasons in the NHL. [RMNB]
  • NHL’s biggest surprises and disappointments from the first half of the season. [$TheAthletic]

Loading comments...